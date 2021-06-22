Imagine graduating college, starting your dream job, and realizing that you have no earthly idea how to manage your finances. For thousands of students, this scenario is becoming more and more likely. Regardless of how accomplished I am academically or ready I feel for the job market, the reality has set in: My generation is financially lost, and it's a direct result of lack of preparation.
From investment and retirement savings all the way to student loan debt and income spending, the umbrella of financial information is large and always growing, with America’s population becoming increasingly uninformed in this respect. Luckily, colleges can — and should — play a pivotal role in curbing such a lack of financial literacy.
For this reason, the University of Georgia, and every education institution regardless of size or location, should mandate a financial literacy course for all students as a graduation requirement.
Financial literacy is essentially the convergence of financial, credit and debt management knowledge used to make crucial everyday monetary decisions.
According to a survey by Mintlife, a personal finance blog by financial software company Intuit, 3 in 5 Americans don’t know what they spent last month, and that number worsens the younger you get. Only 23% of millennials reported knowing how much money they spent in the previous 30 days. This isn’t entirely millennials’ fault — America’s youth has simply not been given the tools and knowledge to curate a reliable and future-oriented financial plan.
There is no doubt that a solid level of financial knowledge allows America’s youth to address economic obstacles that will surely come their way. For example, 69% of college graduates in 2019 graduated with debt. Knowing how to save and pay off those loans effectively alleviates prolonged financial burden.
An emergency fund is another essential to cover unexpected expenses. At this point in time, most Americans cannot afford an unexpected $500 expense. More often than not, students don’t know the importance of establishing saving habits until it’s too late.
Some may argue that it isn’t a college’s job to teach financial responsibility to students if they do not wish to acquire that information, especially if the course isn’t free. However, institutions implement the same concept with other mandatory courses, a feature of the education system that has been in place since World War II. Although many of the "life adjustment" courses of the postwar era — like the mythical class where students use to learn about balancing a checkbook — have gone away, there are still some relics of that period that persist and that have recognized value, not least of which being implementing universal high school.
Take physical education as another example. UGA requires all students to take an approved P.E. course, arguing that it is the college’s goal to “promote lifelong physical activity and fitness” through health education.
If this is the case, why can't colleges promote lifelong economic wellness with a financial literacy course? As student debt continues to balloon, the argument against promoting good finances as official curriculum becomes more difficult to justify.
More and more students are graduating college with an exorbitant amount of student debt looming over them, and with that comes the increased regularity of mental health issues. Whether it’s the prospect of a 30-year repayment plan or simply the fear of having such a large financial burden, financial illiteracy causes more than just a dent in students’ wallets. It’s one stop on a very dangerous path towards depression, suicide, anxiety and a whole host of other mental health challenges.
Just as universities have the responsibility to teach students the ins and outs of living a healthy life, it would be beneficial for the success of our society to ensure that every student has some foundational financial knowledge that they can and will use once they begin to explore the world on their own.
The bottom line is this: America’s financial success depends on the preparedness of our youth. Colleges have the means to play an important role in facilitating just that, and should act on it considering the expenses and loans students take on to attend these same institutions. The sooner universities implement a widespread financial course, the more economically confident students will become as they start the next chapter of their lives.