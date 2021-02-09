For most college students, money indeed does make the world go round. In an unprecedented health crisis, America’s youth feels the stress of paying high tuition rates to attend public or private universities. Regardless of scholarship opportunities, the economic crisis created by COVID-19 has cornered students into paying bills they cannot afford.
Due to these economic challenges and an undermined college experience, the University of Georgia should consider lowering in-state and out-of-state tuition for at least the next academic year. The financial aid system at UGA is not and will not be sufficient in supporting the thousands of students who now struggle financially due to the pandemic.
There are several reasons why such a financial decision is beneficial for both students and universities. Tuition reduction seems fairly appropriate due to the learning restrictions of online instruction. Price cuts entice students back semester after semester. The less we have to worry about this financial burden, the more we can place into being productive members of our college communities. Plus, universities’ reputations will be bolstered as students feel financially protected by administrations.
These financial decisions are understandably difficult to make for universities. Although this suggestion appears extreme or risky for universities’ own financial obligations, other colleges have already offered tuition cuts this spring, including Georgetown University, Princeton University, Spelman College and Williams College. It is only reasonable that UGA joins in this effort as well.
This academic year, an undergraduate student at UGA is paying anywhere from $27,658 to $47,342 in total costs, depending on their status as in-state or out-of-state. Due to job losses and the current economic crisis, many students and their parents no longer have the means to afford these rates.
Mercurii Parks, a junior international affairs major, said tuition cuts could help alleviate some stress for her and her family.
“It would be a step in the right direction for UGA to decrease the price of tuition, rent or some of the miscellaneous fees with an aim to ease the economic burden of their students,” Parks said.
Parks said reduced tuition would especially have a positive impact on her parents’ lives because “they wouldn't have to give up so much just so [she] can finish [her] college education.”
Researchers claim that virtual learning doesn’t necessarily decrease instructional costs for university administrations, hence the hesitation to lower tuition rates. While colleges do endure various expenses, the focus of relief should be geared towards students. In the end, continued private donations and government funding will allow universities to maintain their services. This isn’t the case for students.
“Yes, we want to earn our degree,” Parks said. “But not at the cost of cleaning our pockets dry or worse, taking on a life-long student debt that voraciously eats away at our professional salaries after college.”
The harsh reality is that our college experience has changed tremendously since the onset of COVID-19. Before the pandemic, students paid for in-person courses, interpersonal campus activities and participation in a tight-knit community. As we’ve had to transition toward a more virtual and isolated lifestyle – one that is contradictory to traditional college life – such high tuition rates are no longer justifiable.
UGA should soon address students and their families under financial stress. The university has the responsibility to make an impactful difference in students’ lives, one that will allow us to reconquer our college experience and repair our role as active students in the UGA community.
“Since we’re all bulldogs in the eyes of UGA,” Parks said, “It wouldn’t hurt to throw us a bone.”