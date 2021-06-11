My day starts around 6:30 a.m. when my 9-week-old son wakes up and starts screaming because he wants me to be awake, too. As a sophomore journalism major at the University of Georgia, I recently began my major coursework at the Grady College of Journalism & Mass Communication.
Around noon, I would log into my back-to-back Zoom sessions, which always fell during his feed time, forcing my mom and me to play “pass the baby.” Some days, he’d make an appearance in my Zoom classes if he was fussy. Most days, I tried to aim my camera above my head so I could feed him a bottle without being disruptive.
Being a student is hard. Being a parent is hard. Being a student and a parent is harder. While UGA has some accommodations for pregnant students and student-parents, they are difficult to find, lack clarity and fall short to the challenges that I, and many others, have faced.
I had a “COVID baby,” so everything about my pregnancy was different from normal proceedings. A difficult pregnancy is even more challenging when you’re going through a lot of it without your partner in the room.
My partner was always right outside the doctor’s office, but I went to all of the specialist appointments alone. I went to ultrasounds alone. I found out our baby was going to be born early alone.
My pregnancy ended three weeks early with a cesarean section, and our son was born.
The second I heard his cries, I cried, too. I looked at him for two minutes, until the nurses rushed him away to the neonatal intensive care unit.
I didn't even get the chance to touch him.
He spent the first 10 days of his life in the NICU, and due to COVID-19, we were granted a measly two hours a day to spend with him. During this life-changing transition, I was managing my surgical pain, the sadness that I didn’t have my baby home with me yet and the mental and physical stress of traveling to and from the hospital each day. On top of all of that, I was still taking classes and anxiously waiting on my acceptance letter to Grady.
Time management, expectations and maintaining a schedule are essential aspects of student life. Right now, the only schedule I can keep up with is Randy Lucas’ medication and feeding routines.
Experiences of other student-parents
Kari Stanley, a sophomore exercise and sports science major, has a concrete routine with her 10-month-old son and keeps her expectations low for getting school work done during the day.
“When I’m 50, am I going to look back and be glad I loaded up on a bunch of classes, or am I going to wish I spent more time with my child?” Stanley said while conversing on Zoom, after putting her son to bed.
Unfortunately, there is a stigma around young parents. Even just being married at a young age, like Stanley is, often turns heads. When discussing the class restrictions of her chemistry lab, Stanley mentioned her nervousness when the professor asked for any pregnant person to raise their hand.
“I shouldn't have been embarrassed, but it was hard to not be,” Stanley said. “I'm the only one in here that's going to raise my hand.”
I felt lucky to be able to hide my pregnancy behind a screen. As shameful as it feels for me to say that, it’s the truth. I didn’t want people to know either.
COVID-19 provided some other silver linings during my pregnancy and the beginning of motherhood as well. As I got further along and my mobility declined, I couldn’t stand for long before my back started hurting. Rather than having to walk the long distances of UGA’s large, hilly campus, I was able to rest at home and still participate in my online classes.
Many other student-parents did not have the same experience. Lawson Foster, a sophomore public relations major at UGA and mother of a 15-month-old boy, faced the obstacles of getting around campus during her pregnancy.
“They offered me special transportation while being pregnant because I physically was having trouble walking uphill,” Foster said.
Although UGA offered Foster transportation, it was always late. “The bus never got to me,” she said. Foster frequently had to walk uphill for several blocks to get to her classes.
Searching for support
In addition to inconsistent transportation accommodations, UGA’s maternity leave policy for graduate students is insufficient and brief.
When reading through the objectives and policy for maternity leave posted on the UGA Graduate School web page, I was unclear on what the policy actually is. If an institution is going to have maternity leave for students, I would think they would be more specific about its content.
The maternity policy for graduate students lacks specification. When searching for a maternity leave policy for undergrads, I found an FAQ page and a list of accommodations that students can request, but no real policy. UGA staff policy is equally undetailed and has not been updated since October 2015.
Jenna Menke, a math education Ph.D. student at UGA who is seven months pregnant, explained the fallbacks of this policy and the difficulties she faced throughout the process.
“The maternity leave policy is vague,” Menke said. “To say the best, it’s about two sentences.”
Between funding issues and weighing the option of taking a semester off without being academically penalized, Menke struggled to work out a plan for her leave. Disappointingly, she credits most of her success in this endeavor to the attitude of whichever administrator she was speaking with at any given moment.
“I don’t think it should have to be the luck of the draw and who you stumble upon,” Menke said.
UGA administrators should be striving for effective, clear and inclusive policies to meet the needs of pregnant students and student-parents, not publishing vague and virtually useless guidelines. I only found the limited information for student-parents that I did in the process of writing this article.
Through my research, I discovered Uplifting Parents, a club at UGA that provides support for student-parents and their children, sponsors activities, such as date nights, events for kids and babysitting opportunities. However, due to COVID-19, they had an inactive year. Their social media accounts also have limited content, so sadly, I don’t think the club is very active in the UGA student-parent community.
For me and many others, transitioning from being just myself to being a student and a mother has been challenging. It feels almost impossible to manage my child, myself, my partner and my classes, among all of the other stressors in a young adult’s life. Throughout my experience, I wish I had more access to information, resources and accommodations from UGA, and often felt removed from my classmates and teachers.
If you are a student-parent, here is some advice from other student parents:
It’s your life. It doesn’t matter what everyone else is doing.
Everyone has their own timeline.
Don’t sacrifice time with your kids. You will never get that back.
It may be hard to find people who have children and are in school, who understand your struggles. But once you find those people, you will receive nothing but love and support.
If you are not a student-parent, the next time you see someone walking across UGA’s campus holding their pregnant stomach, carrying a baby strapped to their chest or sitting in class with their child, give them a smile instead of a scowl. It may be the one act of kindness they need to make it through the day.