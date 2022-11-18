At first glance, it’s easy to dismiss mascots. Fans cheer when they appear on the field and buy merchandise featuring them, but they rarely stop to think about why mascots are so important to themselves and their beloved teams. Upon deeper inspection, mascots give fans something tangible to root for, making them critical for a team's success.
According to researcher Mary Daily af Boston College, “Mascots perform as totems adopted for the purposes of good fortune.” Fans’ belief in the ability of the mascot to win a game contributes to their team’s success in two ways: money and motivation.
In terms of finances, mascots generate a great deal of revenue for teams, especially at the University of Georgia In 2021, UGA made $169,064,656 from college sports, $331,773 of which came from novelties, game programs, parking and concession sales. Emblazoned on t-shirts, backpacks, stuffed animals and more, the image of Uga — the English bulldog that serves as UGA's mascot — has become directly linked to the team’s financial success.
While fans may not be aware of it, their amount of support impacts athlete performance. Sports psychologist and author Daniel Wann claims that “athletes may say they are immune to fans, but we know better.” Whether athletes acknowledge it or not, mascots boost fans’ support of their teams, which in turn boots the teams' performance.
So, mascots are definitely great for teams, but are teams great for mascots? Many UGA fans would decry the use of the term animal abuse to describe Uga X’s situation, but that’s what it is. Game day may be an exhilarating day in the stadiums for fans, but for Uga, it’s a stressful ordeal.
Uga is present at every game, which means he must be transported a minimum of five hours by car from Savannah, Georgia for home games, longer for most away games. He is then housed in a noisy stadium — noise levels reached a record 132.6 decibels at the past Georgia-Tennessee game. This ear-splitting number is just 7.4 decibels shy of the human pain threshold.
Game day aside, English bulldogs are so over-bred that they commonly suffer from a range of health issues. The Royal Veterinary College of England found that breeders select for physical attributes that exacerbate breathing difficulties, eye problems and skinfold infections in bulldogs. The very features that make Uga so distinctive hurt him, and his owners, the Seiler family, show no desire to change their breeding practices.
In a 2010 interview with The New York Times, Sonny Seiler explained that a substitute dog from the Uga breeding line, Russ, couldn’t be used permanently because he wasn’t pure white. Instead, Seiler would prefer to over-breed the Uga line to the detriment of the dogs themselves, only to produce a more “correct” Uga.
Fans may wonder what to do about this situation. Is harming one dog worth the hundreds of thousands of dollars of profit for UGA? Is it worth providing fans and athletes this unifying symbol?
Fortunately, there is a solution that still keeps Uga as an icon. Uga doesn’t need to be in the stadium for fans to feel like he’s with them. The Atlanta Zoo has a live panda cam that the public can access 24/7 and a similar cam could be put in place at games. Most of the time, Uga isn’t even visible from the student section anyway, so there would be little difference if instead of him being physically present, a livestream of him lying comfortably in his Savannah doghouse is broadcasted into the stadium.
As for the health issues associated with over-breeding, it’s time for Uga’s owners to ease their expectations. The Royal Veterinary College suggests a broadening of the strict definition of English bulldog to allow for longer-snouted, less illness-prone dogs to be introduced into the bloodline.
While fans may be resistant to the idea of no longer having a pure white, “perfect” Uga, they would likely be more resistant to the idea of yet another Uga dying prematurely of health conditions like Uga VII and Uga VIII did in 2009 and 2011, respectively.
Uga obviously benefits UGA in many ways such as by bringing in revenue and, perhaps more importantly, team spirit like no other dog. However, that’s even more reason to treat him better, especially when the two main issues — poor stadium conditions and over-breeding — could be easily rectified without diminishing Uga’s power as a mascot in the slightest. It may feel scary, threatening even, to suggest changing anything about Uga and the traditions surrounding him, but if UGA wants to give its top Dawg the respect it deserves, it needs to make some changes.