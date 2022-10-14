In a world constantly progressing and innovating, it can be hard to keep up and even harder to not be swept up. Technology has its perks, and advances in modern medicine and new scientific discoveries are invaluable to the human race.
However, in the race for progress, we often forget to reflect inward.
Schools across the country and the world have been increasingly shifting toward an emphasis on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, with some universities even adding a STEM program to traditionally humanities-only degrees.
As it so happens, the University System of Georgia recently canceled 215 different degrees at colleges across the state. As you may have guessed, the vast majority were humanities degrees.
The University of Georgia alone canceled 43 degrees, including but not limited to Bachelor of Arts degrees in classical culture and language, a Master of Fine Arts degree in creative writing and a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology.
Most of these programs were previously deactivated for more than two years, meaning the institutions hadn’t been awarding degrees in them anyway, but they are now terminated and thus are unlikely to make a comeback in the near future.
The general American attitude of disparaging the liberal arts and eschewing them at almost every turn is bound to lead to a less diverse, less creative and more homogenous society.
Although it may not seem devastating to lose the ability to get a doctorate in recreation and leisure studies, I guarantee that to someone, it is — or will be — a loss felt deeply.
You may ask yourself, “Why should I care about someone not being able to major in French at Augusta University?” Maybe you find yourself wondering, “Hasn’t everything possible already been said about music composition? What more could prospective researchers possibly have to add?”
You might also be thinking, “Of course, you would say this, you’re a humanities major!”
Of course, one day, the same fate of degree cancellation will befall you and your computer science degree.
None of this is to disparage technology or STEM as a whole, but rather to explain why humanities are of equal importance to society and its future.
Fareed Zakaria of The Washington Post said, “If Americans are united in any conviction these days, it is that we urgently need to shift the country’s education toward the teaching of specific, technical skills.”
Although this focus seems to be for the benefit of the future, which relies on technology that has not yet been developed. However, what we lose by encouraging this focus is also of dire importance.
“A broad general education helps foster critical thinking and creativity. Exposure to a variety of fields produces synergy and cross-fertilization. Yes, science and technology are crucial components of this education, but so are English and philosophy,” Zakaria notes.
At the risk of sounding too much like a technophobe, I would like to say again that I encourage all kinds of technological progress, but when it comes at the cost of the increasingly important humanities, I can’t help but think that even darker days are ahead of us.
A great focus on technology seems to brush aside everything that was valuable to the world until very recently, and the over-encouragement of the uniform mindset of STEM compromises so much of what it means to be human.
It is clear that we need both liberal arts and technology, and this move by the USG Board of Regents shows its blatant disregard of both.
Although it may not seem like the 43 degrees canceled by UGA is a big deal, it could be. UGA must encourage both humanities and STEM programs alike, and perhaps we can work together instead of being left behind.