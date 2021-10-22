On Oct. 13, Sen. Raphael Warnock visited the University of Georgia to discuss his work in the Senate with a small panel of students. While the discussion highlighted crucial topics such as student debt, bipartisanship and vaccinations, the event was not heavily publicized and was kept to about 40 students.

Although intimate discussions are important for politicians to understand and connect with their base, campaigning is equally as important since it gives politicians the chance to grow that base, win reelection and stay in office.

In 2020, for the first time since 1996, Georgia elected a Democratic senator in Warnock — in fact, they elected two. This win gave President Joe Biden a much-coveted Senate majority, allowing him to pass the American Rescue Plan and begin filling over 100 federal judicial vacancies.

But the 2022 midterms are approaching quickly and according to Democratic data firm TechSmart, Democrats could lose the House of Representatives before then through redistricting alone. Therefore, keeping control of the Senate will be vital if Biden doesn’t want his agenda to come to a grinding halt, and if he wants to continue filling executive appointments.

Retaining a slim 50-seat majority in the Senate will not be easy, however. Battlegrounds are lining up across the country in swing states such as Nevada, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. Keeping Warnock in office will be imperative for Democrats as they attempt to keep control and perhaps even expand their majority.

Despite a flurry of Republican campaigning for the 2022 midterms, Warnock has been absent from the campaign trail. Around campus, I have seen all sorts of Republican campaigning from “Run Herschel Run” stickers to “Vote Gary Black” posters, but where are the Warnock buttons?

I understand that Republicans have a competitive primary earlier than the general election, but that is only six months before the general election. Shouldn’t Warnock start gaining momentum before it is too late?

In a recent poll by Public Policy Polling for the 2022 Georgia Senate election, Warnock had a mere 2% advantage over the likely Republican frontrunner, UGA football legend Herschel Walker.

While the polling is way too early to call the race in either direction, it projects an ever-too-close competition for an invaluable Senate seat. Georgia is not safe for Democrats nor should be treated as such.

This is not a critique of Warnock’s performance as a senator. In his first speech on the Senate floor, Warnock attacked the voter suppression bills being passed in state legislatures, including our own, rebuking them as “Jim Crow in new clothes.” He has continued to support the For the People Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Act; both bills would strengthen voter rights either by expanding voter access and banning partisan gerrymandering or by restoring parts of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, respectively.

But unfortunately for Warnock, simply doing a great job in the Senate will not be enough to win reelection. Constituents must make the realization that he is serving them well and understand the pressure to go out and vote, which is why campaigning is so crucial.

And Warnock is not a poor campaigner, either. By March of this year, just 12 weeks after his initial victory, Warnock raised $5.7 million, which was the highest a candidate has raised in an off-year, according to The Hill. Voters resonated with Warnock’s messaging and his taking the moral high ground, refusing to go low even when his opponent, then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, was labeling him “dangerous” and a “radical socialist.” Imagine how much more support he could garner once he returns to the campaign trail.

While I understand that Warnock is working on critical legislation in the Senate, the need for his seat to maintain the Democratic majority is clear. Making voting rights the focal point of his legislative career was a decisive move, and it could become an even better campaign strategy. Warnock and his campaign did not respond to requests for comment on his campaign strategy or the 2022 midterm elections.

According to an April survey by the UGA School of Public and International Affairs, the majority of Georgians did not support the ban on giving food or water to voters waiting in lines and the state takeover of county election offices, both components of the Georgia “election integrity” — or voter suppression, if you like — bill.

Furthermore, polls from Public Policy Polling conducted outside of Georgia suggest there is broad support for Congress’ proposed voting rights bills in seven similar purple states.

Campaigning on the American value of democracy will only prove success for Warnock, so please, let me wear a “Vote Warnock 2022” button to the next Georgia football game, and start campaigning.