“Text me when you get home safe.”
“Keep your keys in your hands. Take a well-lit route home. Wear shoes you can run in. Talk loudly when on the phone.”
These phrases have run through nearly every woman’s head when traveling alone in public, particularly at night. Approximately six in ten women say they take precautions to avoid sexual assault. The same amount of men say they do not take any sort of precaution.
Women frequently feel unsafe when out walking alone, and this must change. In 2021, it is unacceptable that violence against women remains a global crisis.
On the evening of March 3, Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, was kidnapped and murdered while walking home from a friend’s house in central London. In response to Everard’s tragic death, women around the world have recently shared their fears and experiences with harassment, sparking a global social media movement with the hashtags, “#ReclaimTheseStreets” and “#TextMeWhenYouGetHome.”
On March 16, a man shot and killed eight women at three separate Atlanta-area spas. The killings have been inextricably linked to misogynistic and racist attitudes toward Asian women. However, officials have yet to charge the shooter with a hate crime.
These recent tragedies have brought an international spotlight on the problems women around the world continue to face. According to a recent statistic from the World Health Organization, every one in three women globally experience some form of sexual or physical violence. To put this into perspective, it is likely that everyone knows at least one woman affected by this kind of violence.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and now more than ever, it is extremely important to draw attention to this issue globally and locally. College campuses in particular can do better about women’s safety, especially here at the University of Georgia. There have been more than several instances where female students have been attacked on and near campus.
Last September, a 19-year-old UGA student fought off a sexual attack late at night when walking home past Dearing Street. A man grabbed her, covered her mouth with his hands and pulled her away from the street, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report.
When the assailant began to unzip her pants, the young woman kicked and screamed until scaring the man off. Many student residences are located near the area of this attack, including several sorority houses.
On May 24, 2020, two recent UGA grads were assaulted by a man while leaving the Golden Pantry located on Milledge Avenue. According to police reports, the attacker was armed with a razor knife. Instead of celebrating their college graduation, the two women were left seriously injured in the hospital. Even if women travel in groups, as they are advised to do so, it does not necessarily lower their chances of being assaulted.
Despite the multitude of these horrific attacks, UGA has not done much to address it. In fact, the UGA administration decided to remove all emergency blue-light call boxes on campus in 2004 because they believed they were no longer effective. Almost 20 years later, sexual violence on college campuses is extremely pervasive. According to a report from the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), college-aged women are three times more likely to face sexual violence and twice as likely to be sexually assaulted than robbed.
Most colleges offer certain educational programs that explain sexual violence and how to reduce exposure. At UGA, first-year and transfer students are required to complete a Sexual Assault Prevention for Undergraduates course prior to arriving on campus. Only requiring one lengthy, generic program at the start of the school year is not enough to retain awareness and knowledge on this issue. Implementing additional, more specialized programs, such as Green Dot and Enhanced Access, Acknowledge, Act, throughout all four college years could potentially help spark change.
During a recent chapter meeting for my sorority, the executive team mentioned an open-door policy which allows any woman who feels unsafe while walking along the street to enter a sorority house for protection without question. This policy alone exemplifies the ongoing need to create a safer, more secure environment right here in Athens, Georgia.
Women should not have to carry pepper spray or walk and Uber home in large groups just to feel at ease. We must take greater action to prevent sexual assault, harrassment and violence against women globally and locally, and our own UGA community is a crucial place to start.