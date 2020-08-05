The November 2020 election will mark a turning point in America. We will either continue to be subjected to the inaccuracies and missteps of President Donald Trump, or we can turn over a new leaf and begin to make change with a new president. Trump's presidency, however, will not come to an end if Americans do not exercise their right as citizens of this country, and vote. In the age of COVID-19, that means we need to encourage safe ways to vote so that everyone feels comfortable participating.
On July 30, former President Barack Obama gave the eulogy at the funeral of civil rights icon John Lewis. Alongside his remarks about Lewis, who used non-violent protests to fight for the voting rights of African Americans as well as all Americans, the former president spoke about the importance of voting.
“We have got to be honest with ourselves that too many of us choose not to exercise the franchise; that too many of our citizens believe their vote won’t make a difference,” Obama said.
Every voice and every vote will matter in the upcoming election. Still, COVID-19 presents unique problems that we will need to overcome this voting season to make sure everyone can safely have their voices heard.
Mail-in ballots will allow people who are at risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 to have their voices heard without coming in contact with other people. Despite mail-in voting being the safest option to vote while social distancing, last week Trump tweeted about mail-in voting, which sowed fear into the hearts of the American people. The president later partially reversed his statement and claimed that voting by mail was safe in Florida, which is run by a Republican governor.
Other than voting by mail, in-person voting is the only other way to choose the next leader of the United States. Polling places can take some safety precautions like spacing out voters and carefully sanitizing voting booths. However, this could be difficult to maintain when voters are filling precincts on Election Day, making voting by mail a safer option for many. Despite the president's claims, voter fraud is rare at the polls.
Our country needs a president who is competent and will be able to tackle the issues that we are facing today. Political ideology or personal bias should not prevent Americans from making an informed decision about who to vote for in order to better our country. Whether voting by mail or in person, every American needs to exercise their democratic right to vote in order for positive change to occur in American again.
