As the country starts a new chapter under a Democratic administration and Congress, it is worth reflecting on the most recent election. Despite their triumph, Democrats largely underperformed expectations.
The exception? Georgia.
As a state that had not voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1992, Georgia flipping blue in 2020 is a significant moment in politics. Additionally, the Democrats’ twin victories in Georgia also gave their party a Senate majority.
While many have claimed credit, the Democrats’ success in Georgia was ultimately due to progressive grassroots organizations. These local groups used traditional, community-based strategies that were extremely effective.
As a volunteer during the Senate runoffs, I learned about these traditional tactics firsthand. I worked with Georgians for Registration and Increasing Turnout, a progressive group based out of Cobb County that dedicates its campaign efforts to diverse and low-income apartment complexes. GRIT was formed by a group of volunteers who believed shifting canvassing efforts from traditionally Republican, upscale neighborhoods to working-class apartment complexes would drive greater voter turnout.
Over several years, GRIT registered these often overlooked voters. When I started in December, their operation was in full force, rapidly contacting the voters it had registered across South Cobb. At the same time, the official campaigns were still focused on the upscale suburbs. In the end, the election results validated the grassroots method. South Cobb and other predominantly Black, working-class strongholds saw both high voter turnout and increased Democratic margins. Meanwhile, the upscale suburbs saw a reversion to the Republican Party.
Another local group is the Georgia Community Coalition, a nonprofit led by Rev. Coakley Pendergrass. Pendergrass, an African Methodist Episcopal minister, has been working for progressive causes since the 1960s. This past election, the GCC used traditional tactics to campaign for the Democratic Senate candidates and serve as a voice for Black communities. Its efforts helped drive up strong Black voter turnout.
“We try to work on a local, person-to-person basis, especially in the rural areas,” Pendergrass said. “Even if you only get through to one-third of the people, they’ll talk to their friends, and you can eventually get to a majority.”
From this, a consistent story emerges. While increased involvement from national groups sounds helpful, their presence can sometimes create more challenges than they solve. In some states, they sank entire campaigns due to the lack of local outreach.
“They [national organizations] try to take everything over, which has been something we’ve struggled with,” Pendergrass said. “You can be the nicest white kid from California, but if someone drops you off in Timbuktu, Georgia, it’s going to confuse people.”
Fortunately, there are signs that national Democrats may be finally getting the message. In contrast to Barack Obama’s centralized approach, some recent reporting suggests President Joe Biden plans to build his political operation by supporting state parties and increasing rural outreach. These tactics could potentially empower the kinds of groups that carried the party in states like Georgia. If the president wishes to create a durable political legacy, he should continue to follow their lead.