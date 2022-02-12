The Democratic party faces a very challenging political reality. This is not a controversial statement: anybody who has followed American politics over the past six months knows that President Joe Biden has had persistently low approval ratings, accompanied by the dire electoral implications that come with that. But as immediately important as this may be, it also belies structural disadvantages the party faces as a result of the way voters have moved between the parties over the past decade.
Relative to the rest of the country, traditionally Democratic swing states have moved from left-leaning to right-leaning, and others have moved out of their grasp almost entirely. If these trends continue, Democrats will be required to win by landslide margins just to get a shot at passing their party agenda, while Republicans will be able to acquire much of the federal government even while being rejected decisively by the public.
Within this cloud, liberals have worked overtime attempting to find a silver lining. They would find it in our own state of Georgia. To Democrats, Georgia is more than a state: it is a path forward. In the face of worrying trends towards the Republican party in heavily White states, Georgia was and still is seen as the future, proof-of-concept for a Democratic party that can win off its base voters and its base voters alone. Almost the day they were declared the winners of the state's presidential contest, a consensus emerged on why it happened: it was because of turnout by minority voters in general, and the efforts of Stacey Abrams in particular.
However, the state’s real political trends do not match this interpretation. To understand what Democrats get wrong, one must first know the most important metric in Georgian politics. That metric is the 30-30 rule. This benchmark says that if Black voters make up at least 30% of the overall electorate, and Democrats win at least 30% of the White vote, they will win. And, yes, it is true that in 2020, Georgia did see robust turnout among Black voters, and those voters overwhelmingly favored Democratic candidate, checking off half of the equation.
From the way Democrats talk about Georgia, one would think that this was what flipped the state, with Black turnout finally reaching the 30% threshold for the first time. But this was not what happened. Black voters in Georgia have always had strong turnout. Democratic candidates have been able to reach Black turnout benchmarks for election after election, but still lost. Not only was Black turnout in 2020 unexceptional in the context of Georgia’s political history, but possibly outright weak: Biden, Ossoff and Warnock all performed slightly worse in heavily Black areas than Hillary Clinton.
Georgia flipped for an entirely different reason: college-educated White voters who shifted towards Democrats in enough numbers that Democrats won 30% of the White vote. The White vote, not Black turnout, was always the piece of the 30-30 equation that was missing in Georgia, an equation that the party finally solved in 2020.
This is hardly a bad thing for Georgia Democrats, who have massive room to grow with such voters. But it does kill the narrative surrounding the state and what it means for the future of the party. Georgia did not demonstrate proof-of-concept for a new path forward: it flipped for the exact same reasons that all the other major swing states did. Minority turnout remained strong as it had before and college-educated white voters moved towards the Democratic party. The one major difference between Georgia and other states, the only reason it moved farther to the left than most, is that Southern rural white voters are already so strongly Republican that the GOP was unable to counteract shifts among college educated voters.
The irony here is that this is much more favorable for Georgia Democrats compared to relying on stratospheric Black turnout to eek out narrow wins. But national Democrats avoid this reality because it points to the same conclusion provided by the results in other, less exciting swing states: that like it or not, Democrats cannot rely solely on their base to win. The political reality demands that support, even increasing support, among White voters will still be necessary if the party is going to have a chance at winning and maintaining governing majorities.
That this was still the clear reason why one of the country’s most diverse states flipped to their side underscores how true it is. If the party is going to ignore what really happened in Georgia in favor of a falsely satisfying narrative, they will never be able to manage the challenging situation they find themselves in.