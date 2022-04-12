It’s a Sunday night and the Oscars are airing. You’re either viewing it live or, like most others, planning on watching the highlights following the show. If this is the case, you missed the chance to witness f-bombs, insulting jokes and physical assault on live TV. The events that unfolded attest to the sensitivity of our society when it comes to free speech.
Now you may be wondering– what actually happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars? While comedian Chris Rock was presenting the award for best documentary, he cracked a joke about Jada Pickett-Smith’s bald head saying, “Can’t wait for G.I. Jane 2.” Pickett-Smith, who has been open about her journey with alopecia, rolled her eyes intensely while husband Will Smith appeared to be laughing along with Rock. However, a few moments after, the camera panned over to Smith approaching the stage as he then proceeded to slap Chris Rock across the face.
Following the slap, the audience broke out into shocked laughter. It was only when Smith screamed “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–ing mouth!” that viewers realized this was no longer a stunt or some sort of comedy bit.
Smith later apologized to the academy during his Best Actor acceptance speech for his outstanding role as Richard in the movie King Richard. He went on to explain that his actions align with his role as Richard Williams, who was extremely protective of his family. Although his amazing win should have been a pure moment of victory and joy during the show, the slap overshadowed, and bruised the integrity of, the entire Oscars event.
The YouTube clip of the slap went viral almost immediately with over 50 million views in the first day of it being posted. It now has almost 100 million hits.
This clip reveals how toxic masculinity can show up in abrupt and violent ways. Smith acted without any sort of self-control, fueled by presumptions about how men are supposed to act when another man insults their wife. This feature was on full display at the Oscars.
This slap made me wonder: when was the last time you saw a man hit another man with an open palm? In most cases, punches are thrown. Because of this, many people, myself included, believe his slap gave off beta male energy.
The academy has openly condoned Smith’s actions, claiming they were “unacceptable.” On April 8th, the Academy released a letter explaining that Will Smith has been banned from the Oscars for 10 years.
President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson explained, “The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards."
However, this incident has further revealed how we have gotten to a place in Hollywood where free speech is constantly under attack. Now, people bring it upon themselves to physically assault others because of what they have said. This is simply not how free speech works. Although this right means that people might say some awful things, it does not give people the right to lay their hands on others.
Getting onto stage to attack someone who’s simply making a joke shows Smith’s arrogance and pettiness in its purest form. Toxic masculinity may compel certain men to go immediately into fight mode when someone says or does something disrespectful to someone he loves. But, what if resorting to violence isn’t what Jada wanted? She is not a child. Jada is an accomplished actress and knows how to fight her own battles.
In his acceptance speech for actor in a leading role following the slap, Smith said that he feels “called” to be a protector at this point in his life. Thus, reinforcing the “real men are protectors” expectations that are entrenched within toxic masculinity.
Regardless of how you feel about the situation, one must applaud Chris Rock for his professionalism following his altercation with Smith. He appeared to be slightly fazed at first but continued to crack jokes and roll with the punches soon after the incident.
Since the now-infamous Oscars slap, tickets to see Chris Rock perform live have surged. In fact, TickPick tickets revealed that they had sold more tickets to see the comedian overnight than it did in the past month combined for his Boston show.
Many comedians such as Rob Schneider, Howard Stern and Kathy Griffin have openly rallied behind Chris Rock.
Will Smith’s outburst reveals how people need to learn how to laugh at themselves and understand that free speech means you are going to hear some uncomfortable things you may not like. After all, Hollywood has gotten its years of spotlight and high ratings for all the wrong reasons.