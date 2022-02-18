Without a doubt, you’ve heard the term “opioid epidemic” get thrown around. The opioid epidemic, also known as the opioid crisis, has become a hot topic in the news over the last few years. However, many may not know what this crisis actually is.
The opioid epidemic refers to the skyrocketing number of opioid related deaths throughout the United States. Opioid overdoses claim around 40,000 lives a year. In fact, drug overdoses are now the leading cause of accidental death in the country.
From 2010 to 2020, the total number of opioid-related deaths in Georgia increased by 207%. The primary reason drug overdoses have dramatically increased over the past two decades is the rising prevalence of fentanyl in drugs. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid used to treat severe pain that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.
This issue dates back to the 1990s when pharmaceutical companies began to push synthetic and semi-synthetic opioids to doctors. These companies claimed that their drugs had no negative side effects and were less or non-addictive compared to morphine, a drug used to block pain signals between the brain and the body. As doctors began prescribing these drugs, many people became heavily dependent on them, leading to addiction.
Due to the severity of this issue, it is absolutely critical that Georgians become more aware of this crisis in order to put an end to it. From politicians to Athens businesses to University of Georgia students, the opioid epidemic is an issue that affects nearly everyone. No one is immune to the firm grip that addiction holds.
It is important that all UGA employees and staff are up to date on any information surrounding the opioid crisis. More awareness leads to more people becoming willing to seek help.
There are many educational seminars available to the people of Georgia, one of them being the Opioid Learning Collaborative in Cartersville. This seminar worked to help the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health tackle Georgia’s opioid crisis. By requiring employees such as counselors, educators, health care providers and social workers to attend these sorts of conferences, it would ensure that the UGA and local Athens community will be more well-versed regarding the ongoing problem of prescription drug abuse here in Georgia.
The University Health Center website offers well-being and prevention programs information. However, it could use improvements. Most students and faculty may not be aware that these services are offered due to a lack of advertising. The website has a “report a concern for a student” option, which sends you to a form that anyone can fill out. What they fail to realize is that not everyone wants to report a peer or friend to the university out of fear that they may get in trouble. UGA should offer private counseling services specifically for those who are struggling with addiction. It could allow students to get the help they need while remaining entirely confidential.
Moreover, UGA should increase the amount of drug and alcohol testing on employees to equitably distribute workplace responsibility in opioid usage among all UGA employees – not just those who perform safety-sensitive job functions. In doing this, employers should send out letters and emails to their employees regarding Georgia amnesty laws, drug testing and support groups. This would allow employees to feel like they have someone to reach out to if they are or know someone who is struggling with addiction.
Another way to ease this burden at UGA would be to place conveniently located drug disposal boxes at the health center. By having an on-campus drop box location, it would be extremely easy for UGA employees who commute to campus or students who are visiting the health center to dispose harmful opioids. Most cases of opioid abuse begin with prescription drugs. One effective means of preventing misuse is to dispose of any unneeded or unused prescriptions.
Lastly, it is imperative that the UGA Health Center makes Narcan available to all staff and students– no questions asked. Narcan is an opioid antagonist medication that reverses opioid overdoses without significant side effects. It comes in two forms — nasal spray and auto-injection. No prescription is required for this medication. UGA should require that its staff and students understand how to administer the drug which can be done through informational videos and graphics on the health center website.