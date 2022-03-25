After three weeks of conflict the Ukrainians have defied expectations and mounted an inspired resistance in their war against Russia that has halted the vaunted Russian army in its tracks and garnered global support. Even here in the United States, support for the country has become one of the few things our notoriously divided public can unite around. Despite this unity, however, the West’s role in the conflict has become increasingly difficult to understand.
This lack of clarity stems from the West’s use of economic sanctions as the primary tool to punish Russia and support the Ukrainian war effort. While these actions have received strong public support, even in the face of rising commodity prices, they lack a clear endgame. They are presented as targeting Putin and Russia directly, but likely serve a more general purpose of warning other countries against wars of aggression. As a result, the state of public opinion on America’s response to the war has become almost paradoxical. Americans support the sanctions, with the only people who disapprove of them saying that they don’t go far enough. But they also oppose military involvement, which at this point is the only thing “increased involvement” could entail.
This contradictory state of public opinion likely stems from a misunderstanding of what economic sanctions are capable of. Over the past few weeks, they have been presented as tools meant to inspire regime change first and foremost. This framing, pushed implicitly by many politicians and media figures, has some logic to it: it is hardly novel for a leader to be overthrown as a result of bad economic conditions. It also promises a quick end to the war that Western countries can directly contribute to: simply increase sanctions on Russia until Putin gets deposed, and the war ends. This is likely the increased involvement that a majority of Americans say they want.
The problem with these expectations is that America has tested this sanctions-to-regime change strategy around the world for many decades, from Cuba to Iran to Venezuela to North Korea, seeing failure every time. Not once have these economic embargoes succeeded in bringing about political change, and if anything, they have almost always resulted in increased support for the targeted regime.
While it has taken some time, Washington, and the Biden administration in particular, has come to realize this. This is why so many diplomatic efforts in recent years have focused on reconciliation with countries previously targeted by sanctions in failed regime change gambits. Given this track record, it is almost certain that the removal of Putin from power is not the main intention of America’s sanctions on Russia, nor should it be expected to occur. This leads to an obvious question: why engage in economic sanctions at all if they can’t be expected to bring an end to the conflict in the immediate future?
The answer is that our sanctions have much less to do with the actual Russo-Ukrainian War than it may seem. America and its allies did not institute economic sanctions to end the actual conflict in Ukraine, but to send a message to the world: that they are prepared to pay a steep price to defend their values, and will exert maximal economic damage on countries that violate them, even in places where they may not have an immediate interest. The point is to make an example out of Russia to would-be Putins: that countries will not be able to start blatantly unjust wars in the 21st century and get away with no consequences.
The actual course of the Russo-Ukrainian war is of secondary interest. Sanctions could help facilitate a ceasefire, or they could make no difference: that depends entirely on the decisions that Putin, and Putin alone, chooses to make. Even in the best case scenario, such a peace deal would likely result in major concessions from Ukraine to Russia. This, not a fantasy where Putin is driven out of the Kremlin and Russia unilaterally leaves Ukraine alone, is the best case scenario and something Americans should be prepared to accept.
Politicians may be wary to articulate this now. With antipathy to Putin so high, it is very enticing to promise the public that he is on the way out as a result of our actions. But sooner or later, it must be made clear to the American people that the aim of our response is not to inspire regime change in Russia, nor should it be expected to. Its impact will be felt over a long period of time, in ways that may be impossible to measure, from the amount of concessions Ukraine is forced to give to Russia in a peace deal to the decision making process of autocrats overseas years in the future.
This solution may not be satisfying to the public, and it certainly demonstrates how limited the power the West as a bloc has been revealed to have in past years. But compared to the options of outright conflict and doing nothing at all, it is the best and only choice available.