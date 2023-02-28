In June of last year, I made a daring decision. I deleted all and any social media accounts I had, cutting off my access entirely to a whole section of the online world.
I am still not entirely sure about what possessed me at the moment to make such a decision. I think it was mainly fueled by my desire to have more control over my life again and be free from the opinions and comments of others. I was sick of the jealousy that brewed in my heart every time I saw a picture of someone having fun and being happy, convincing myself that I was missing out on life.
I wanted to put an end to these feelings and strengthen my friendships. I truly believe that social media was having a serious negative impact on my life.
Not every social media account is created equal and in some cases, social media can be a very valuable tool and resource for people. On campus, social media platforms prove very useful for clubs and other student social organizations as a way to recruit new members and promote events. Sometimes, social media is be a healthy outlet for individuals, and positive content spread across platforms can inspire individuals for good.
However, I fully admit that when I had social media, I spent most of my time on the mindless, feel-good, “endless scrolling” side of social media. All the time spent staring at my screen, analyzing what others posted could have been spent building better relationships, developing new skills, exploring new hobbies or gaining more knowledge.
I developed a toxic system in which I would study then “reward” myself with the time scrolling through social media, thereby subjecting myself to some of social media’s most damaging psychological effects. In the neural pathways of the brain, social media platforms are linked to dopamine, the chemical that causes the pleasure sensations in the brain and is most naturally associated with activities such as communicating with loved ones, physical exercise and creative outlets. By creating such “dopamine links” in the brain, people form a dependency on social media to get this same rush of happiness, similar to the neural pathways seen in people addicted to alcohol, gambling or recreational drugs.
It is estimated that up to 10% of the population in the United States is at risk for being addicted to social media. Since so many people are online, it’s normal to fear being left out if you delete social media or take a break from it. However, in my own experience, I have found my life to be richer, fuller and happier because I deleted social media. I actually treasure the relationships I have with my friends and family than ever before and devote more of my day to spending time with these loved ones
Loneliness is a real and devastating problem among young adults today. A recent survey showed that64%of college students report feeling extremely lonely in the last year. While this is caused by multiple social, political and economic factors, there’s some evidence that digital addiction is a cause of loneliness in young adults. According to other research, the more time an individual spends on their phone, the more likely they are to feel symptoms of anxiety, depression and increased stress. While less phone usage is better for your mental health, the constant notification system of social media certainly does nothing to promote this.
I understand that the choice to completely delete social media is not feasible or desirable for everyone. But if anything, I hope that you will at least consider your own phone usage, and I would encourage you to consider how beneficial social media actually is in your life. Ever since I clicked “deleted account,” I have not regretted my decision and feel more thankful and genuinely happy in my life than ever before.