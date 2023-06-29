So far in 2023 I’ve read 45 books. When I tell people this I’m typically asked “How?” or I’m told “couldn’t be me.” But, like every other habit, it just takes a bit of work each day to see huge results.
Many nonreaders I’ve talked to fell out of love with reading due to negative experiences in school. I get it. There were several years where the only time I read was when I had to for school. I hated that one of my favorite activities became a chore, something I had to do for a grade.
Right after I graduated high school, I realized, for the first time since I was 11, I didn’t have assigned summer reading. I could read without the external pressures; nobody would judge my intelligence by my ability to write an essay on the symbolism in the book. So, I picked up something I actually wanted to read, and off I went.
This year, I decided to go all-in and read every day. It’s been one of the most fulfilling decisions I’ve made. I am constantly learning new things, discovering new authors and bonding with people over a shared love of books.
I try to read at least one chapter a day even though work and school keep me pretty busy. Sometimes that one chapter is all I get done, and sometimes I devour an entire book in one sitting. Every time I crack a book’s spine, I never know what adventure I will go on or how long I will spend. The mystery is part of the fun.
Reading every day has become my way to tune out the world and explore stories beyond my own.
Several studies have shown that reading every day improves your cognitive abilities, comprehension, memory, attention span and more. These benefits are especially useful in the digital age, where our constant attention to screens deteriorates our concentration and communication skills.
Another benefit I’ve found is the community you can build through reading. I’ve spent many afternoons wandering the shelves of Barnes & Noble with friends and exchanging recommendations. Every time I visit home, my parents and I go to our local used bookstore together.
Social media has also provided a space for me, and many others, to express a love of reading. As many people have seen, BookTok has taken the internet by storm over the last few years and created an expansive community for book lovers. But Instagram and YouTube each have their own strong communities as well. In fact, for a while, I ran my own bookstagram and made new friends.
I also love the sense of accomplishment that comes with reading. Every time I finish a book, I take pride in the accomplishment. I, like many others, use Goodreads and set a yearly goal. Each page I turn is a step closer to achieving my goal.
Reading is for everyone. There are countless stories out there, meaning there is something for everybody. Maybe reading every day isn’t for you, but try picking up a new book once in a while; you might be surprised.