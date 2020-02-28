As one of the volunteers at Brooklyn Cemetery on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, I had the privilege of participating in a movement to preserve and commemorate the lives of local African Americans who have helped build Athens.
Brooklyn Cemetery serves as a reminder of the different stories of African Americans who have faced a long history of oppression in Athens. Those buried range from parents, children, teachers and servicemen, and their contributions are the backbone of present-day Athens. Therefore, it is imperative that University of Georgia students and Athens residents commemorate the legacy that is left behind by those buried at Brooklyn Cemetery.
Established in 1882, this historic cemetery is the resting place for many African Americans. The area fell into disrepair until 2006 when Linda Davis and Karl Scott founded the Friends of Brooklyn Cemetery “to restore, rebuild, and commemorate not only the cemetery grounds but, more importantly, the individuals laid to rest there,” according to the Friends of Brooklyn Cemetery website.
Due to years of neglect, the area was overgrown by invasive plants, and certain graves were unmarked or buried by nature. However, the work done by volunteers who have helped uncover graves, cut down trees, remove invasive species and marked and tagged graves has allowed the cemetery to properly honor those buried there.
When I was volunteering at Brooklyn Cemetery, I was able to read some of the short descriptions of the buried on their tombstones. The stories I read ranged from new-born babies to people who lived well into their later years to soldiers who had served in World War I or the Korean War. Reading these tombstones and trying to understand their stories enabled me to see the important impact that these people had during that time period and across history.
For example, by reading the servicemen’s tombstones, I could picture what their experience must have been like during World War II, and the level of oppression they faced while serving their own country.
During World War II, black soldiers were sometimes treated worse by the U.S. army than its prisoners of war, according to Matthias Reiss in an article published in Amerikastudien / American Studies. Meanwhile, black nurses had tried enrolling in the Army Nurse Corps during World War II but faced barriers because of their skin color, despite the Army’s obvious need for skilled nurses.
Despite decades of attempts for reform, racism is still prevalent against local business owners, servicemen, nurses and families. This is why we must continue to preserve historic landmarks like Brooklyn Cemetery to ensure that we never forget the history that is marked on those graves. Preserving this cemetery means that we are commemorating the lives of the people laid to rest there. This forces us to grapple with our history and recognize oppression when we see it.
