Gravestones populate the wooded area that is the Brooklyn Cemetery on Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. Since many of families whose loved ones are buried there are not wealthy, many gravestones are missing, falling apart or simply unreadable. Friends of Brooklyn Cemetery work to restore and beautify the cemetery, much of which was not taken care of for many years. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)