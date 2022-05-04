Most people, including myself, do not like to look too long at our tuition bill at the beginning of each semester. It is not the kind of expenditure that is too fun to spend time dwelling on. However, deep inside of your Athena student account is a billing statement that lays out exactly what you have been charged for each semester. There, you can see exactly what all of your college payments are going toward.
Some of these items, like the “Transportation Fee” or “Technology Fee,” are relatively self-explanatory. Many others make no sense at all. Of these, perhaps the most baffling is the $450 “Special Institutional Fee” (SIF) which every UGA student must pay at the start of each semester.
Many questions arise just from the name of this fee alone. What is a special institution? Who decided that UGA was one? Why do we have to pay a fee of nearly half a thousand dollars because of this? Where is this money even going to? If this makes the SIF look suspicious to you, you’re far from the only one to feel that way. Opposition to this fee has been mounting in recent years, and one of the groups on the frontline to it was the United Campus Workers of Georgia.
In talking about this fee with the UCWGA, I learned precisely how absurd and unjustifiable the SIF was. UCWGA spokesperson Savannah Dowing said, “The SIF was instituted during the Great Recession as a temporary fee, at $100/semester, to offset budget cuts. However, the fee became a permanent crutch over time and increased in amount.”
Essentially, it was increased tuition, but not classified as such. According to Dowing, this was no accident: “One of the main reasons our chapter opposed this fee and advocated for its removal is because it was effectively tuition by another name though it was not covered by tuition waivers for students. Unlike other fees that could be itemized in terms of expenditure, this one seemed to have no publicly available paper trail. And yet it was the largest fee by far.” UGA was charging students for a fee they never gave a clear purpose for, structuring it in a way that hurt the University's least fortunate students, who rely on tuition waivers to afford college, the most.
The good news is that, starting next fall semester, the SIF will be eliminated and will no longer be charged to students in Georgia. This abrupt change in policy is due to many factors, the most notable being the large state budget surplus, courtesy of federal aid, that led even the frugal Georgia legislature to increase funding for education. While the UCWGA has attempted to take credit for the elimination of the fee, this risks overstating the role relative to the current size and influence of their organization.
Where the UCWGA does deserve credit, especially from students, is their unrelenting focus on this issue. Despite the size and reach of the SIF, it was not a topic that received much attention, from either the media or students. If the UCWGA was just seeking publicity, they could have easily focused their efforts on issues that are more well known. But they chose to target a lesser-known issue, simply because it mattered more to students.
If you judge an organization by the actions it takes, these efforts by the UCWGA should convince you that it has the best interests of students in mind. They have proven themselves to be a reliable and trustworthy partner in making UGA a better place for everyone who studies and works here. And just the existence of an environment where something like the SIF could exist and persist shows that there is much more work to be done.
It is also worth noting that the UCWGA is open for membership for all students and faculty at UGA, from undergraduate to graduate students to professors to workers. And the more members they have, the better equipped they will be as an organization. In Dowings words, “This win speaks to the power of collective action and dogged persistence by workers to fight together for better living and working conditions. We were told time and again that this wasn’t possible, but our steadfast efforts have proved what we have always known: workers are stronger together.”