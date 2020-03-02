As a major university in the South, Georgia is a football school. It’s part of southern tradition. Saturday in Athens means that anything not football related shuts down. That’s not a bad thing, of course. I, myself, grew up reserving Saturdays for football, which is something I’m sure many other students did too.
Still, football is far from the only worthwhile sport at Georgia. Whether you are a hardcore sports fan or simply enjoy being part of a cheering crowd, it is well worth getting invested in other sports.
The Georgia football team is elite. The team is loaded with NFL talent and has finished first in the SEC East three years in a row, the first team to do so since Florida’s five-year streak from 1992-1996.
But the football team is far from the only talented team that Georgia fields. The women’s tennis team won the 2019 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Indoor National Championship, and tennis player Katarina Jokic was named the 2019 ITA Player of the Year. The gymnastics team competed in the national championship semifinal last year. The equestrian team finished third in the final fall 2019 rankings. The baseball team is ranked fourth and swept Georgia Tech from Feb. 28-March 1.
The list of accomplishments from Georgia teams is impressive. These athletes often go on to do amazing things. For example, athletes with ties to Georgia won an impressive 10 medals in the 2016 Olympics, including five gold medals.
There’s something special about seeing world-class athletes in person, and Georgia makes this an option. All non-football sports are free for students to attend, allowing students to see highly-skilled athletes before the rest of the world even has a clue who they are.
Though the sports themselves are different, their appeals are very similar. Football itself is a fun spectacle to watch on its own. There are upsets, wild swings in momentum and deep strategy.
Those are all entertaining, but, to me, they aren’t the sport’s true appeal. We watch football for the sense of community and the storylines. We see players and teams we like, and we start following them. We become emotionally invested in their arcs and wait excitedly to see what will happen next.
If you need proof of this, just look at how much time college football fans invest in activities other than actually watching games for their favorite team. Maybe they follow recruitment news. Perhaps they tune into award shows. They’re certainly paying attention to who’s in the College Football Playoff. If we only cared about the game, we wouldn’t be interested in these other shows. But we watch for the teams, the players and the stories.
But these stories aren’t exclusive to football. All teams — no matter the sport — face adversity. All have their triumphs. Sprinter Elija Godwin, for example, overcame being impaled by a javelin on May 7, 2019, and competed in the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships Feb. 28-29. Men’s tennis coach Manuel Diaz became the winningest coach in SEC men’s history with his 707th win against Ohio State on March 1. These stories are valuable and something that any sports fan can appreciate.
Football will continue to be the most popular sport at Georgia, and there’s nothing wrong with that. However, football is only one sport among many. By paying attention to a variety of sports, Georgia sports fans can stay entertained throughout the year and celebrate talented players and teams in the Georgia community. What more could a sports fan want?
