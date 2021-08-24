This week, one of the longest wars in modern history came to a close. After 20 years of fighting, the War in Afghanistan ended with a decisive victory for the Taliban, who captured almost the entire country in the span of only a few months. Despite decades of efforts by the U.S., its allies and Afghan government forces, the country is now back at square one, ruled by the same fundamentalist regime that controlled it at the start of the war in 2001.
To many politicians and media figures, this means one thing: the choice to withdraw was a colossal mistake and an embarrassment for Biden and his administration.
This interpretation fails to consider the hard-earned lessons of America’s overseas conflicts, both old and new. It adopts a callous perspective, dismissive of the toll of war on the Afghan people and America’s servicemembers. And it is emblematic of the failed worldview that caused this 20-year disaster in the first place.
To be clear, it is undeniable that the war in Afghanistan ended in failure, and not just because U.S. forces withdrew. Unlike similar proxy wars, the U.S. was not involved simply to defeat a singular enemy. Instead, the U.S. was explicitly in Afghanistan to engage in nation building, the creation of a new, moderate Afghan state out of whole cloth, using military force and taxpayer dollars.
This means that the collapse of the Afghan government was not just an Afghan failure, but the failure of the whole American effort in the country.
But this failure did not occur because America exited the war too early, and it does not prove that America should have stayed committed in Afghanistan indefinitely. If anything, it proved that the mission should have ended long ago.
Thousands of lives lost, trillions of dollars in aid and two decades of support should have been more than enough for the Afghan government. With how quickly they were routed, it is also more than clear that another ten or twenty years would not have changed the inevitable result. If they could not succeed with that level of support, they were never going to be able to.
But more importantly, it’s hardly clear that more aid and involvement would have helped the Afghan government at all. The sheer length of America’s involvement likely had diminishing returns that ultimately strengthened the Taliban.
Indirectly, the U.S. adopting a posture of perpetual occupation caused the Afghan Armed Forces to develop as a merely supplemental force, designed to support American troops and incapable of operating independently. This approach, which resulted in the Afghan army unable to operate their expensive equipment at all without American help, was a large reason why the Afghan army, despite nearly $90 billion spent on training them, was so ineffective following the U.S. withdrawal.
U.S. involvement also almost certainly helped bolster the ranks of the Taliban. Despite constant pressure by America and NATO allies – or perhaps because of it – the Taliban increased their numbers from about 11,000 in 2008 to over 200,000 in 2021. By staying directly involved, the U.S. gave the Taliban a rhetorical advantage, allowing their leaders to frame their conflict as a patriotic resistance to a foreign invasion, rather than a civil war based on ideology. This appeal could have been particularly effective among the Afghan youth, with 63% of the country’s population younger than 25.
Beyond messaging, it must also be understood that the Afghan population has a different understanding of the war compared to the West. Over 20 years, the U.S. lost around two thousand soldiers in Afghanistan. This level of casualties was easy for the media to ignore, and the Afghan war escaped the public consciousness for most of the conflict.
In contrast, hundreds of thousands of Afghans lost their lives over the last 20 years, many of them civilians. Afghans, especially the youth who have known nothing but war, never had the opportunity to simply ignore this conflict. Continued U.S. involvement would have furthered the cycle of death and destruction, perpetuating discontent and empowering the Taliban.
By exiting this rapidly deteriorating situation, Biden did not betray some commitment of perpetual support for the failing Afghan government. The president brought the Pentagon and the Afghan government back to reality, forcing the latter to finally try to realize its existential purpose. They failed to do so in a way that proved that they never could.
If there are questions to be answered, they need not be answered by Biden, who admirably made the hard but wholly necessary decision to pull the plug on a failing project. They should be answered by the U.S. military and political leaders who inertly kept America involved in a bloody foreign conflict for two decades. Seemingly ignorant of not only their own ongoing failure but the very purpose of their mission in the first place, they will have much to answer for.