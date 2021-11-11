The University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents approved some long-discussed and controversial changes to their post-tenure review. The biggest and most pressing change is far lower standards for firing tenured professors. Now, at the University of Georgia and other USG institutions, you can be fired virtually without cause — even if you have tenure.

Essentially, a tenured post is an indefinite academic appointment that can be terminated only for explicit cause or under extraordinary circumstances.

The United States has a uniquely robust tenure system that allows professors much-needed job security. The system works to prevent professors from being fired simply because a younger, less experienced person is willing to work for less money than the tenured professor, just as an example.

You might be wondering, what’s the point of tenure if you can be let go without reason? So are the professors — that’s exactly why the recent changes are so devastating and being met with negativity. The Board of Regents’ approval of these changes contradicts the very point of tenure.

Many amazing professors’

jobs are threatened by these changes. It reduces your professors ability to freely communicate with you. Professors of color, who have historically had a difficult time getting tenure in the first place, are especially in danger.

At non-historically Black colleges and universities, Black professors “provide a level of representation and credibility in establishing a baseline of a diverse and inclusive faculty,” UGA professor James Marshall Shepherd said in an interview for NBC News. “It also affirms and establishes, given the system that academia has put in place, that you are someone that that university wants to invest in or ride with, so to speak.”

The second significant change is that there is now a new evaluation category for tenured professors called “student success.” For most tenure-track positions in the United States, professors are judged based on their research, teaching and service. This new barrier is just that: a barrier, and many say it is a completely needless one.

These tweaks make it tougher to hire elite faculty, as well. Not only does the tenuous situation mean less people apply in general, but the Board of Regents has all but guaranteed that talented professors will go to other states to teach. A report that came out in June as part of this policy change found that nearly all professors receive positive feedback when undergoing the tenure review process.

This will almost certainly change if “student success” becomes a key factor to getting tenure. No one wants to teach for years and do all the work to get tenured just to lose it due to lower standards for firing.

The new changes trample over the academic freedom of professors. Tenure has historically guaranteed professors being able to teach how they want, which is typically how they best teach. Professors will no longer be able to teach how they want, which means students will not be getting the best education they could and should be getting. After all, students pay tens of thousands of dollars annually for a “public Ivy education” at UGA. That’s a premium on an education now obscured by the Board of Regents’ decision.

An important note — Board of Regents members are appointed by the governor of Georgia. Most don’t have experience in higher education. Now, due to these changes, these Regents have a much-increased say in the post-tenure review process, which many professors believe will greatly affect the academic and teaching freedom that tenure is meant to secure.

“Anyone who has taught in K-12 schools after No Child Left Behind will be familiar with this hellscape of improving ‘student success,’” wrote Scott Reynolds Nelson, the Georgia Athletic Association professor of History at UGA, in a recent opinion piece for The Red & Black. “It is interesting that the less white and male tenure has become, the more it comes under attack from outside.”

It’s clear to see how superfluous and unnecessary these recent changes are, as well as how devastating they can potentially be. I’m worried about the future of many of my favorite professors and the USG as a whole. Many great professors’ jobs could be in jeopardy, and some are likely to leave outright and get on the tenure track elsewhere. We may lose out on many great future instructors. We all deserve better.