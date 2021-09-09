On Sept. 1, Texas passed a law banning any abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. This law makes the state of Texas the most restrictive in the nation on abortions.
With the Supreme Court hastily refusing to block the law from passing, many states are planning to launch similar legislation — and Georgia is not far behind.
Many women find out they are pregnant after the sixth week has passed. As a mother myself, I found out I was pregnant at nine weeks.
With TX abortion law allowed to go forward, GA could see new legislation in next session https://t.co/S9h0ixHJHo— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) September 2, 2021
How are women supposed to be supported medically if the law precludes them from abortion access before they even know they might need it?
Abortion is a highly controversial topic, but regardless of your political, religious or other personal views, the government should have no say over a citizen’s bodily autonomy.
The beauty of America is based upon the idea of a “melting pot” of ideas and cultures. Now, we are so polarized that people are highly offended by anyone who thinks differently than they do. The melting pot is fading and exclusiveness prevails.
Many people’s legal quarrel with abortion is based in their Christian faith. What about people who practice Buddhism, Islam, Judaism or any other religion? In America, there is supposed to be a place for everyone. There is not supposed to be a place for religion within our government, and certainly not deference to just one.
I will not say that I think it is right for a woman to have an abortion for just any reason.
I think a person needs to have a moral compass and responsibility for their actions. Individuals should not be able to have an egregious number of abortions without cause. There is a point where it moves from a genuine need to carelessness.
However, I understand and respect that abortions can be medically necessary.
Some women are victims of sexual assault. The Texas law “makes no exceptions for pregnancies resulting from incest or rape,” according to the New York Times, and allows private citizens to sue those attempting abortion.
Some women have life-threatening pregnancies or preexisting medical conditions. Some are told if the baby is carried to term the mother won’t survive. Other times, the baby will not survive if carried to term.
Instead of granting women power over their bodies and health, the government is oppressing women who need access to safe abortions.
Women in need of health care will not stop seeking providers who are willing to risk their careers and lives to help.
Banning abortions will cause the injury and death of countless women who are refused care. Restrictive legislation does nothing but force women to turn to dangerous methods.
Methods include but are not limited to: the use of sharp sticks inserted through the cervix and into the uterus; ingestion of toxic substances like bleach, herbal mixtures inserted into the vagina or infliction of trauma like hitting the abdomen or falling.
You can find more details about these horrific practices due to the lack of health care here.
According to Doctors Without Borders, unsafe abortion is one of the top five causes of maternal mortality: more than 22,000 women and girls die annually from dangerous methods of abortion.
The lives of these women and girls could be saved if the government did not limit their access to needed care.
We are in a crucial period for women’s rights. States are attempting to fully overturn Roe v. Wade.
Restrictive access to abortions is one of the most impactful injustices against women. The United States is transforming from a nation of bodily freedom to a nation of bodily oppression.