As fans filed out of Saturday’s Georgia-Florida game, some couldn’t help but notice a frightening message displayed across the TIAA Bank Field: “Kanye is right about the Jews!!!” Although the University of Georgia and the Southeastern Conference have condemned this act, the comment section of the SEC’s recent post is terrifying, as commenters rushed to defend this dangerous message. As a Jewish student, I have spent the past few days trying to calm my anxiety as deeply-rooted antisemitism has quickly become so visible.
Not only has Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, deeply offended the Jewish community — he has put us all in danger. His rhetoric is far more dangerous than many can even begin to realize.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t take much for antisemitism to find its roots. This is a sad reality that many Jews are keenly aware of, and many of us are cognizant of the danger that offensive rhetoric brings. Ye’s actions might have just seemed like words, but they can easily carve the path for others to follow.
Ye isn’t just anyone — he’s a public figure, and someone that people actually look up to. He has a wide following, and many people believe his words to be true. Jews across the country are outraged by his platform to spew hate. It only takes the words of one person to bring out deeply manifested sentiments of others.
“Kanye is right about the Jews” appeared projected onto a building downtown and during the Georgia-Florida game last night in Jacksonville.— American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) October 30, 2022
Antisemitism like this is horrifying and dangerous for Jews everywhere. pic.twitter.com/MJfrZS40ic
You have to believe me when I say that antisemitism is real in America. Although the world committed to combating antisemitism following the Holocaust, it still lingers in society. The Pittsburgh synagogue shooting wasn’t random — it was antisemitism in its harshest form. Chabad centers and even UGA dorms have been vandalized with swastikas. And, most recently, shortly after Ye’s remarks were made, some individuals took it upon themselves to hang a sign over a bridge that read “Kanye was right,” implying that people really should, as Ye tweeted, go “death con 3” on the Jewish people. This is terrifying.
As one of the few Jewish students at my high school, I grew up being well aware that many people held strong sentiments against the Jewish people. However, I rarely experienced such blatant antisemitism, and I never knew how easily these manifestations could surface.
I might be focusing on antisemitism here, but his rhetoric endangers more than just Jews. Many remember that Ye once wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt and pronounced that slavery was “a choice” among other offensive comments.
Some companies have brought attention to the issue, condemning Ye’s actions. Most importantly, Twitter has suspended Ye, which will limit his hate speech. His talent agency, Creative Artists Agency, has dropped him. Many companies, including Gap, Balenciaga and Adidas have cut ties with him. To these companies, among others, I thank you for your initiative. However, the hate that this public figure has spewed cannot easily be fixed and still does significant damage to the safety of the Jewish people.
All in all, I typically don’t believe in cancel culture, but Ye’s case is a bit different. This artist has repeatedly dispersed hateful rhetoric toward many minority groups. This is more than just a mildly offensive comment — this actually poses danger to many. Words have more power than we choose to believe and may mobilize supporters to action.
While Ye has been dealing with several mental health issues, this cannot be used as an excuse. I can sympathize with his struggles and hope he gets the help he needs, but having these problems does not excuse racism or antisemitism. I wish that I had the ability to prove to him that the Jewish people aren’t how he paints them to be. However, he has repeatedly shown a reluctance to learn and has refused invitations to visit Holocaust museums. He cannot continue to use his platform to put Jews and other groups at risk.
If you’re sitting here thinking, “this doesn’t affect me,” and want to continue to support this artist, please reconsider. Right now, I am seeing my Jewish friends spread awareness of his antisemitism and share their perspective on the situation, but everyone else seems to be staying silent.
It’s time for everyone to step up — not just the Jewish people. To quote Pastor Martin Niemöller, an outspoken critic of Adolf Hitler during his rise to power, “First, they came for the Communists, and I did not speak out because I was not a communist … Then, they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew. Then, they came for me, and there was no one left to speak out for me.”
Hateful rhetoric is far more dangerous than it appears, not only to Jews but to all.