It’s crazy to think, but it wasn’t long ago before former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign seemed dead in the water. He placed fourth in the Iowa caucuses, fifth in the New Hampshire primary and a distant second in the Nevada caucuses. But, after last night’s results, Biden will now almost certainly be the Democratic nominee for president.
According to ABC News, Biden won four of the six states that held primaries on March 10. Sen. Bernie Sanders has only won North Dakota, and Washington remains too close to call. Notably, Biden won Michigan, a state where Sen. Bernie Sanders eked out a win in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary, by double-digits. He also won by huge margins in Missouri and Mississippi, giving him a lead of 144 pledged delegates as of press time.
Biden will likely only add to this lead in the coming weeks. Florida, for example, has 219 delegates, and Sanders’ polling there has been poor there. The RealClearPolitics polling average from March 4 through March 7 gives Biden a 42.5 point edge. As of March 10, FiveThirtyEight projects Biden will win 155 of Florida’s delegates, leaving only 64 for Sanders.
Georgia is another looming problem for the Sanders campaign. Based on the state’s demographics, Biden should dominate.
For context, Biden won in Georgia’s neighbor South Carolina after he received 61% of African American Democrats’ votes, according to exit polls. African Americans make up a sizable share of South Carolina’s population at 27.1% but an even higher share of Georgia’s population at 32.4%. In short, a southern state with a large African American population like Georgia is exactly the kind of state where you’d expect Biden to crush Sanders. As of March 10, FiveThirtyEight projects Biden will win 75 delegates and Sanders will win only 30.
Beyond making the delegate math harder for Sanders, Tuesday’s results also dealt a serious blow to his electability argument. As a self-proclaimed socialist, Sanders was always going to have an uphill battle to prove he could win a general election. Losing in a critical swing state like Michigan isn’t going to help. Considering how much Democrats care about electability, this could prove fatal to Sanders’ campaign.
Biden, himself, already seems to be pivoting to the general election. In a speech on Tuesday night, he urged unity and thanked Sanders’ supporters for their energy. Strikingly, Sanders didn’t speak at all.
Sanders can stay in the race if he’d like. Maybe he’ll use the March 15 as a last-ditch effort. But it’s highly unlikely he’ll be able to turn things around. The race for the nomination is all but over, and Democrats should now look forward to November.
