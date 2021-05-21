To all my first-generation graduates: Congrats, we beat the odds. We graduated from the University of Georgia, a feat our parents weren’t able to reach.
For some of us, standing inside Sanford Stadium at commencement meant forging a new standard for future generations. It meant looking up at your family in the stands with pride. For others, you did it alone. Every financial aid application, every paid bill and every final exam — you did on your own. And I’m so proud of us all.
My family’s from Puerto Rico, and my grandfather was born in the northern town of Arecibo. He described the town as a “paradise from the city” with a lot of “jibaros” like him, small-scale farmers or people living in the countryside.
Although he graduated high school, attending college wasn’t a financially sound option. When I started at the University of North Georgia my freshman year, before transferring to UGA, he gave me his high school class ring. He told me to keep it as a reminder of his accomplishments but also his shortcomings. He said in Spanish, “Do more than life let me do.”
During my junior and senior years at UGA, I worked two part-time jobs while balancing school, networking in my field and maintaining personal relationships. There were times I questioned why I believed I could graduate when my family hadn’t. I questioned my skills, my purpose and whether the obstacles in my way were worth it.
As first-generation students, we aren’t given any formulas or examples to follow. Everyone wants to help, but no one quite understands why it feels so hard and so isolating to be on this journey to graduation.
My high school teachers told me I wouldn’t be accepted into a place like UGA, and my family history was further proof of that. But each time I felt defeated, I thought of my grandfather and his wish for me. I thought of my parents and everything they’ve sacrificed to see their children have a better life and a better education. I remembered I wanted more for my family name and moved ahead.
On May 13, I sat in the stadium next to another first-generation graduate. We laughed, and we cried because we did it. We beat the odds. We secured a new legacy, and we’re off to complete new “first-gen feats” in our careers.
After the graduation ceremony, I ran to my grandfather, kissed his cheek and said “lo hicimos” — we did it.
So to all my fellow first-generation students: Graduation will come quicker than you imagine. Enjoy the small moments on campus, and embrace what makes you different, including your struggles. Every “no” thrown in my face, every failure and fear made walking out of Sanford Stadium and toward my family as a UGA alumna all worth it.
Sigue palante! (Keep going!)