Qualified immunity — perhaps you’ve heard the term in passing or in a news article as you scroll through your phone. But have you stopped to think about qualified immunity and how it affects every step of police accountability?
It’s 2023, and police brutality still has its jaws wrapped around our society, as evidenced by the recent Tyre Nichols murder. This unfortunate and devastating incident has raised crucial questions regarding holding police officers accountable for their wrongful actions.
Five of the officers at the scene of Nichols’ death were fired and charged with second-degree murder, but this level of criminal accountability is rare. Why? Why can’t we always hold these government employees accountable for their wrongdoings, just as every other department receives oversight?
The answer lies in the qualified immunity doctrine, and here is what you should know about its impact on our nation today.
What is qualified immunity?
Qualified immunity is a type of legal immunity afforded to government officials from civil lawsuits alleging a violation of an individual’s rights, only allowing suits when an official has violated a constitutional or “clearly established” right. As one can imagine, determining what constitutes “clearly established” is often an unclear, hazy process.
One major justification is usually set forth for the existence and maintenance of such a doctrine: shielding officials from “harassment, distraction, and liability when they perform their duties reasonably.” Essentially, qualified immunity allows officials to conduct their duties in an unfettered manner without worrying about being sued for each and every move.
The goal with this doctrine is to allow public officials to function at the highest level of efficiency. Simply put, litigation stands in the way of that.
Surprisingly to some, qualified immunity does not have its origins in the Constitution or even legislation but is rather a creation of the Judicial system over the decades.
How qualified immunity works
It is important to note that qualified immunity is not absolute immunity, meaning that there are circumstances in which public officials can be held liable for their conduct. These two circumstances are whenever officials make constitutional violations and act to violate a “clearly established” right.
To determine whether qualified immunity applies, courts employ a two-part test by asking whether conduct falls into either of the two aforementioned categories. If the answer to both categories is yes, then qualified immunity does not apply.
The more challenging obstacle is defining “clearly established.” Currently, a right is “clearly established” if the Supreme Court or other federal courts have already deemed the conduct unconstitutional or obviously unlawful. By looking at previous case law, courts currently facing the question of immunity can better determine where an official’s conduct lies.
The faults of qualified immunity
Since police have continued to abuse their power, many have described the disadvantages of the qualified immunity doctrine.
Perhaps the strongest argument against this legal doctrine rests in the fact that officers feel increasingly empowered to violate citizens’ rights through excessive force, especially toward minority and disenfranchised groups. Research shows that non-Hispanic Black people and Hispanic people are among the most common victim groups of police brutality in the U.S.
Another, less publicized disadvantage of qualified immunity is its effect on an individual’s decision to sue a public official. Oftentimes, if a person whose rights have been violated doesn’t think any accountability will result from legal action, they’ll decide not to even file a complaint. This idea of an “immune” police community can act as a deterring effect when it comes to crime and justice.
Police immunity and Tyre Nichols
The police brutality that caused Nichols’ death is an extreme, but sadly frequent, reminder of what can happen from a lack of accountability. While these officers were indeed charged with second-degree murder, too often other instances of excessive force go unpunished because of legal protections.
The reason for this is largely that victims of police brutality only have one avenue for justice: civil lawsuits. Criminal prosecutions of police are few because of the conflict of interest that exists between the prosecutors and the police officers they work with every day. The Nichols case represents only the handful of incidents that actually result in criminal charges.
This must change.
Nichols’ death has reignited a longstanding debate regarding the need for qualified immunity reform. Democrats in Congress have been pushing for the passing of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021, a piece of legislation that aims to alter the judicial precedent of qualified immunity.
Police officers understand that they can get away with excessive conduct. Therefore, there is no incentive to respect or prioritize the individual’s civil rights due to this “get out of jail free” card. There is no incentive to treat each and every individual with the basic human dignity that everyone deserves. Instead, communities all around the country are harmed by police brutality, disgusting abuses of power and an arrogant aura of superiority.
The future of qualified immunity
Legislative efforts to reform this doctrine have been set forth. Of course, little progress has been made because of partisan roadblocks in Congress.
But this issue is larger than partisan political “victories,” larger than Democrat versus Republican. The existence of this legal doctrine is killing thousands of people across the country. We must act to ensure that police officers do not feel more empowered to act with unrestrained militancy.
Qualified immunity is not protecting America, only sheltering those who derelict their duty. It’s slowly killing us, and perhaps, it’s finally time for the doctrine to meet its end from America’s legal system.
Only then may our nation take one step closer toward taming the beast of police brutality.