4-1-22_StudnetVoicesGeneralPeople
Vanessa Tam/Staff

Editor's Note

The Red & Black publishes opinions from a number of contributors and staff columnists. Their opinions do not reflect the opinions of the editorial staff. The editorial staff is in no way involved with the opinion pieces published with the exception of editorials. Editorials are written by the editorial board consisting of the opinion editor, managing editor and editor-in-chief. Editorials are clearly marked EDITORIAL at the beginning. This article is from opinion desk editor Carson Barrett, a junior biochemical engineering major.

In celebration for the annual matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators, UGA students gather on the East Beach of St. Simons Island’s East Beach, Georgia, often called “Frat Beach, before trekking to Jacksonville, Florida.

Hotels and Airbnbs have been booked months in advance. Activities include drinking, dressing up in costumes, more drinking, enjoying cookout food or food trucks and even more drinking — what’s not to love?

For the first time the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no alcohol ban on the beach this year. While the past bans were supposed to curtail attendance and slow the spread of the virus, some students believed that it would be relatively ineffective and would only serve to create a hassle for students.

Red & Black contributors and staff shared their experiences attending Frat Beach. 

Ellie Pool, a junior Eat & Drink contributor

SV_Ellie Pool

(Courtesy/Ellie Pool)

“I went [to Frat Beach] last year. I loved it and thought it was really fun to be at the beach and see everyone from UGA. Most people on the beach were very drunk or getting there, usually with gallon containers of alcohol.”

Jesse Wood, a sophomore Culture contributor

SV_Jesse Wood

(Courtesy/Jesse Wood)

“It almost seems like St. Simons was not prepared to have so many people in one place. There were not nearly enough Ubers, and the ones that were available were super expensive. Fast food places ran out of food so quickly.”

Katie Tucker, a senior Photo contributor

SV_Katie Tucker

(Courtesy/Katie Tucker)

“I was pretty skeptical of [Frat Beach], but I think a part of the appeal is that it is just the goofiest event. It was absolutely hilarious seeing... a thousand other people all just walking around in elaborate costumes.”

Tags

Recommended for you