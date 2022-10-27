In celebration for the annual matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators, UGA students gather on the East Beach of St. Simons Island’s East Beach, Georgia, often called “Frat Beach, before trekking to Jacksonville, Florida.
Hotels and Airbnbs have been booked months in advance. Activities include drinking, dressing up in costumes, more drinking, enjoying cookout food or food trucks and even more drinking — what’s not to love?
For the first time the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no alcohol ban on the beach this year. While the past bans were supposed to curtail attendance and slow the spread of the virus, some students believed that it would be relatively ineffective and would only serve to create a hassle for students.
Red & Black contributors and staff shared their experiences attending Frat Beach.
Ellie Pool, a junior Eat & Drink contributor
“I went [to Frat Beach] last year. I loved it and thought it was really fun to be at the beach and see everyone from UGA. Most people on the beach were very drunk or getting there, usually with gallon containers of alcohol.”
Jesse Wood, a sophomore Culture contributor
“It almost seems like St. Simons was not prepared to have so many people in one place. There were not nearly enough Ubers, and the ones that were available were super expensive. Fast food places ran out of food so quickly.”
Katie Tucker, a senior Photo contributor
“I was pretty skeptical of [Frat Beach], but I think a part of the appeal is that it is just the goofiest event. It was absolutely hilarious seeing... a thousand other people all just walking around in elaborate costumes.”