Editor's Note

The Red & Black publishes opinions from a number of contributors and staff columnists. Their opinions do not reflect the opinions of the editorial staff. The editorial staff is in no way involved with the opinion pieces published with the exception of editorials. Editorials are written by the editorial board consisting of the opinion editor, managing editor and editor-in-chief. Editorials are clearly marked EDITORIAL at the beginning. This article is from copy editor and DEI chair Libby Hobbs, a sophomore journalism major.

Just how Mariah Carey defrosts at Christmastime, the “in’s” and “out’s” TikTok trend has begun to recirculate since December. For those of you who live a life beyond what’s trending on TikTok, in’s and out’s describe something we all do every new year — decide what needs to be left in the past.

However, some things such as not texting that negative person back or getting eight hours of sleep, can be labeled as “in” since these practices enhance our lives. The Red & Black staff and contributors shared what Athens “in’s” and “out’s” should be this year.

Libby Hobbs 

In: Doordashing, the Tate Student Center Starbucks line, Snelling Dining Hall french toast sticks, reusable water bottles, a map of the Grady College of Journalism, laptop stickers, nightly walks around the Myers Quad, tipping food service workers

Out: Having GroupMe notifications on, ponchos instead of umbrellas, South Deck Parking Lot, lunch after the MWF 12:20 p.m. classes get out, the crosswalk in front of Joe Brown Hall, Tate protesters

Martina Essert

In: Doing homework ahead of time, blue light glasses, Stanley cups (they're NOT overrated!), the 3 for $10 from Chili's, being a Grady major, silver jewelry 

Out: Friends who don't make you feel good, studying instead of sleeping, boys, professors who don't curve, being inside all day

Allison Mawn

In: Tate Starbucks, seeing squirrels in front of Miller Learning Center, going to bed by 11 p.m.

Out: Million dollar staircase, talking while the professor is talking, Terry buildings being confusing

Blake Campbell

In: Walking at Lake Herrick, walking to class, Buvez, deodorant in the winter, WonderBar, 11:10 a.m. class, club participation

Out: Milledge Avenue bus, walking on Milledge, Tau Tug, Cutter’s Pub, YikYak, Christian Campus Fellowship Dinner and a Message, class GroupMe

Katie Tucker

In: Thursday night dollar beer at Cutter's, Georgia Theatre rooftop, the law library as a non-law student, proper bookbag bus etiquette, taking your BeReal in the middle of a lecture, napping in the Tate hallway with the mural, TRIVIA EVERYWHERE, cafe racer, using the back entrance of Bolton Dining Hall, barking, events at Stegeman Coliseum 

Out: Night campus bus, first-day ice breakers, going to Paloma Park on any game day, bars/restaurants turned into just bars (we're hungry,) Jittery Joe’s coffee (I'm so sorry Charlie Mustard)

