Just how Mariah Carey defrosts at Christmastime, the “ins” and “outs” TikTok trend has begun to recirculate since December. For those of you who live a life beyond what’s trending on TikTok, in’s and out’s describe something we all do every new year — decide what needs to be left in the past.
However, some things such as not texting that negative person back or getting eight hours of sleep, can be labeled as “in” since these practices enhance our lives. The Red & Black staff and contributors shared what Athens “ins” and “outs” should be this year.
Libby Hobbs
In: Doordashing, the Tate Student Center Starbucks line, Snelling Dining Hall french toast sticks, reusable water bottles, a map of the Grady College of Journalism, laptop stickers, nightly walks around the Myers Quad, tipping food service workers
Out: Having GroupMe notifications on, ponchos instead of umbrellas, South Deck Parking Lot, lunch after the MWF 12:20 p.m. classes get out, the crosswalk in front of Joe Brown Hall, Tate protesters
Martina Essert
In: Doing homework ahead of time, blue light glasses, Stanley cups (they're NOT overrated!), the 3 for $10 from Chili's, being a Grady major, silver jewelry
Out: Friends who don't make you feel good, studying instead of sleeping, boys, professors who don't curve, being inside all day
Allison Mawn
In: Tate Starbucks, seeing squirrels in front of Miller Learning Center, going to bed by 11 p.m.
Out: Million dollar staircase, talking while the professor is talking, Terry buildings being confusing
Blake Campbell
In: Walking at Lake Herrick, walking to class, Buvez, deodorant in the winter, WonderBar, 11:10 a.m. class, club participation
Out: Milledge Avenue bus, walking on Milledge, Tau Tug, Cutter’s Pub, YikYak, Christian Campus Fellowship Dinner and a Message, class GroupMe
Katie Tucker
In: Thursday night dollar beer at Cutter's, Georgia Theatre rooftop, the law library as a non-law student, proper bookbag bus etiquette, taking your BeReal in the middle of a lecture, napping in the Tate hallway with the mural, TRIVIA EVERYWHERE, cafe racer, using the back entrance of Bolton Dining Hall, barking, events at Stegeman Coliseum
Out: Night campus bus, first-day ice breakers, going to Paloma Park on any game day, bars/restaurants turned into just bars (we're hungry,) Jittery Joe’s coffee (I'm so sorry Charlie Mustard)