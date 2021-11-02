Look to the past of these trees, and you gain a front-row seat to the sweeping transformation of Athens from agricultural weigh station to cultural and academic mecca. These trees watched its lands change from farms to foundries, from circus fairgrounds to college fraternities. And these trees watched its residents fight through blood, sweat and tears for equal rights among all genders and races.
This brings us to the present. In July 2021, the Varsity officially shuddered its Milledge Avenue doors and sold its land to new owners. When the name of these owners was revealed, a chill ran down the collective spine of Athens’ residents. That name is the Fuqua Development, which for countless Atlantans, lends itself to all manners of word play.
In a 2013 Creative Loafing article, founder Jeff Fuqua was named “Atlanta’s most controversial developer” for bulldozing over historic buildings and erecting sprawling suburban enclaves in their place.
“The whole world is property,” Fuqua unapologetically admits in the article. Everywhere I go, I look at real estate.” Translation — everything is for sale, but most especially battered landmarks struggling to stay afloat. Where some aspire to restore these monuments to a former glory, Fuqua reduces them to dollar signs.
Fuqua and his company did not respond to my multiple requests for comment. I scrolled through their website and found a jarring disconnect between what the company says it stands for versus what it actually does. Under the heading “Greener Construction,” the website states that they “strive to use sustainable building practices” in their new developments “to keep our footprint as minimal as possible.”
So, when the Fuqua henchmen plowed down the 58-year-old Scott Boulevard Baptist Church and nearby homes in 2015 much to the protests of the surrounding community, how did that align with this statement of intent? Their proposed plan for the Varsity land published this June displays a giant gray brutalist behemoth that’s bigger than the lot it sits on, leaving no “environment” left to preserve.
Considering Fuqua’s track record, these trees seem to face an imperiled future. Yes, the June design was just a draft, and the final blueprint of what the developers plan to build remains unclear. But when you live smack dab in the direct line of an oncoming Category 5 Hurricane, you don’t do nothing. You prepare for the worst and hope the tempest takes a last-minute, sparing detour.
In turn, we the people of Athens, have been preparing since word of Fuqua’s involvement went public. In July, local resident and bassist for folk band Cicada Rhythm David Kirslis started a petition appealing to the moral consciousness of the developers to spare the 200-year-old trees. “We urge the city and the Fuqua Development Company to use the ample space on the property to find a development plan that can coexist with the old growth trees along the borders of the property,” wrote Kirslis.
Echoes of the 1963 petition endure. Then, Athens’ residents entreated to reverse the commercial rezoning of the Milledge-Broad-Reese street block in order to preserve the natural beauty of its historic neighborhood. Over 1,000 people signed their name in support.
Today, Kirslis’ 2021 petition to “Save the Varsity Trees” has over 11,000 signatures and counting. We have gathered on the greenspace where they stand in the most brutal of triple-digit temperature summer days, wielding signs pleading for their survival and dancing to live music beneath their cooling canopy.
At the second demonstration to save the trees, we wrapped several trunks in butcher paper and asked those passing by to use the attached marker to share their thoughts on why they’re so beloved and must be protected. Within days, the papers were covered in heartfelt messages and drawings:
Weeks into our attempts to reach Fuqua’s people, and only after word of the petition’s growing momentum reached their PR department, one assistant finally returned a call to Historic Athens. Their message was vague and suggested the developers were “working with the city to preserve a portion of the green space.”
They couldn’t elaborate on how large that “portion” was nor could they specify how many of the 30-plus old-growth magnolias, oaks and pecans on the land would be spared. Pardon me and the people of Athens for not popping open the bubbly in celebration.
At the end of the day, Fuqua is only able to develop this land because our commissioners allow him to. Perhaps the final draft will be, as its special overlay district designation aims to ensure, “visually and functionally compatible with the unique character of the transition area.”
But in case there’s any doubt of what that entails, I ask them to follow Richard B. Russell’s counsel: Look to the rich and fertile past of these trees as a means of weighing their future, and realize you don’t have to be the villain in that future if you don’t want to.
---
Shortly after finishing this piece, I was contacted by a parent at Chase Street Elementary School who shared this story: After city developers bulldozed swaths of old-growth trees on the school's campus, the children united in opposition, writing notes to local leaders, and making signs expressing their anger and malaise over the destruction of their beloved land.
We're not asking Fuqua not to build on the property. We're not asking Athens commissioners to put the kibosh on projects that will bring income into this city, especially after the financially crippling pandemic. We're saying there's a third option; a yes-and scenario in which economic progress can occur side by side with environmental preservation.
A September Forbes article broke the devastating news that "1 in 3 tree species face extinction" across the world. The range of threats is extensive, among them "habitat loss from agriculture and grazing, followed by over-exploitation from logging and harvesting."
This isn't a quaint story about a local small-town movement to preserve a bunch of beloved magnolias. This is a global issue of mankind not respecting the land from which we are nourished. Because in the end, mother nature, no matter how diminished, will take back what is rightfully hers. We just might not be around for the reckoning.