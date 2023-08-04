For coffee drinkers, it is not dramatic to say that the quality of your coffee can make or break your day. Whether it be the first cup of coffee that gets you out of bed or the afternoon coffee that gets you through the day, The Red & Black staff knows the importance of coffee all too well. Here are some of our picks for when you need a cup of coffee to make it through your day.
Alexis Gardner, Social Media Editor
1000 Faces, 510 N. Thomas St.
“I’m not a huge coffee drinker, but I really like 1000 Faces. The vibes are great for studying. It’s downtown so it’s close to campus, but it’s usually not too busy. They also have really good pastries!”
Jayden Henson, Managing Editor
Sips Espresso Cafe, 1390 Prince Ave.
“Sips has a great indoor-outdoor covered seating area as well as a great outdoor patio. It has an aesthetic environment with its decorations, such as the string lights on the outdoor patio. The coffee is consistent and tasty, and the prices are reasonable. The pastry selection varies which I enjoy; it’s never the same old, same old. Also, the items are unique and often incorporate nutritious ingredients, such as its zucchini bread.”
Jesse Wood, Assistant Culture Editor
@Local Coffeehouse & Lounge, 198 College Ave.
“My favorite coffee shop is @Local. I love all of the new drinks they are constantly coming out with; they’re super on-trend and creative. The vibes inside the coffee shop are the perfect amount of chaotic and fun, and the staff is always super welcoming. The space is the perfect place for collaboration or a late-night study sesh. It is a super convenient location downtown, I always stop in to grab a coffee before a late-night bartending shift or if I’m downtown to shop.”
Jim Bass, Editor-in-Chief
Buvez, 585 Barber St. Suite A
“I love plenty of coffee shops in Athens, but no coffee shop matches the atmosphere I enjoy more than Buvez. It sits outside of town and has outdoor seating that sits next to the train tracks, which often add some spice to the experience. Along with that, there is a friendly atmosphere and tasty menu options outside of coffee including sandwiches, gummy bears, soda and snow cones.”
Laney Martin, Assistant Photo Editor
Jittery Joes, 297 E. Broad St.
“Jittery Joe’s in downtown Athens. I love how close to campus it is and they have the best chai ever!”
Lucinda Warnke, Assistant News Editor
Walker’s Coffee Shop & Pub, 128 College Ave.
“I really like Walker’s because it’s in a convenient location and it also has a really good atmosphere, especially compared to a lot of the chains that are downtown.”
Morgan Willis, Opinion Editor
Poindexter Coffee, 295 E. Dougherty St.
“Poindexter is my favorite coffee shop to take a break and have a cup of coffee or tea with a friend. They have a large, open space with plenty of seating spread out enough to allow distance from other groups.”