There are four seasons in a year, each lasting three months. Each season is characterized by differences in weather and overall temperature. These contrasts are caused by the Earth’s rotation and tilt around the sun.
When the northern hemisphere, which includes the United States, is pointed towards the sun, the direct sunlight heats things up and causes summer. At the same time, the southern hemisphere, where countries like Australia and Brazil are, is tilted away from the sun which cools the weather down and causes winter.
The Red & Black staff shared what their favorite seasons are and what exactly makes them cherish that part of the year.
Erin Kenney, Editor-in-Chief
Season: Summer
“Even with the hot weather, it’s my favorite because I love having time off from school and being able to hang out with friends. I also enjoy gardening, so in the summer, I try to grow tomatoes and other veggies on my porch (but I’m not always successful.) But my absolute favorite part of summer is swimming – swimming in my apartment pool, at lakes, the beach, you name it.”
Elizabeth Rymarev, Assistant Culture Editor
Season: Autumn
“I personally love fall because it's when the weather begins to cool down. The leaves turn red, orange and all of the best colors! My birthday is also in October so it’s the best time to throw a fall-themed party and wind down during the middle of the school year!”
Trevyn Gray, Newsletter Editor
Season: Autumn
“[My favorite season] would have to be fall. It's not too hot or too cold; It's just right. Also, the start of fall means that football has returned and that my birthday is coming up (shout out Libra nation.)"
Molly Linder, Sports Editor
Season: Autumn
“Even though in Georgia, we do not get the nice cool fall weather (at least not for a while.) I love the fall because I love seeing all of the leaves changing colors. Plus, in the fall, sports are back! In September, football and hockey start back up.”
Marianne Delgado, Special Publications Designer
Season: Winter
“Winter is my favorite season because it reminds me of happiness and my childhood! I associate the season with quality time spent with my family, especially during the holidays. I also have really fond memories of always watching the SpongeBob Christmas Special with my brother every year with a cup of hot chocolate in my hand!"
Jim Bass, Culture Editor
Season: Winter
“My favorite season is probably winter with autumn close behind. The spirit of the Christmas season, New Year’s Eve celebrations and just the thought of having a snow day gets me excited to bundle up for the cold weather.”
Carson Barrett, Opinion Editor
Season: Spring
“Being from Augusta, spring brings the Masters golf tournament. Despite the enraging traffic, the beautiful magnolias and azaleas around the course begin to bloom, and if you’re lucky enough, you may even get to meet a famous golfer.”