Despite just getting settled into college life and the University of Georgia’s campus, the stress of apartment hunting is looming over current freshmen. As fall approaches, first-year students have to start looking at housing options for next year before spots fill up.
Where you choose to live all depends on your own preferences. How close do you want to be to campus? What is your price range? Do you want to live in an apartment complex or in a house? For freshmen that aren’t sure of their answers to these questions, The Red & Black asked sophomores, juniors and seniors their thoughts on where the best places to live are.
If you are stressed about signing a lease come October, take some advice from students currently living in off-campus housing.
Sarah Javetze, a junior human development and family sciences major
UNCOMMON Athens
165 E. Dougherty St.
“I like the location. It’s walking distance from all my classes and to campus [but] … it’s on the more expensive side.”
Arya Brown, a sophomore psychology major with a neuroscience emphasis
The Park at Athens Hillside
425 Riverbend Parkway
“It’s not too bad, I mean there are some maintenance issues when you first move in but it’s pretty cozy. It’s pretty cheap, everyone gets their own bathroom which is good, and it’s really close to campus … like 7 minutes.”
Sabeena Bahri, a senior accounting major
Eclipse on Broad
805 E. Broad St.
“It’s downtown, which is really nice. It’s actually across the street from The Mark [and] … the price is kind of like you’re paying for what you’re getting.”
Pratik Patel, a sophomore management information systems major
Farmer’s Exchange
580 E. Broad St.
“The place is very old and … its age is showing for sure. That’s the main problem because the location is really good. It’s just not the cleanest place … and there’s some broken things too.”
Dylan McDonald, a junior student
The Mark Athens, Phase II
130 Hickory St.
“In my opinion, [The Mark is] the best in Athens. [It] has all the amenities, [the] location’s great and if you want to go downtown with your friends, or whatever the occasion be, it’s good to be a close walk … also to campus. So overall, [it’s] the best building.”