Football season at the University of Georgia is exciting for a number of reasons: the tailgate parties, student section chants and game-day outfits, just to name a few. However, after winning the National Championship last year, the hype around the Georgia Bulldogs is continuing to build.
Students were asked how they feel about the upcoming football season and their plans to enjoy all the impending social events.
Krish Patel, sophomore marketing and international business major
“I definitely think we can win again this year. Stetson [Bennett] is returning again, so I’m excited to see what he does with the team. I’m actually a transfer student, so these will be my first UGA football games, so I’m super excited to go.”
Bryanna Hernandez, junior biological science major
“I am optimistic since there are new players and they’re really young, so we’ll see how that goes. I’m not a big football fan, but I like going for the vibes and the energy and seeing everyone.”
Hwain Mun, freshman English major
“I’m from Alabama, so I used to be an Auburn fan, but now that I’m at UGA, I’m really excited. Obviously we did win the National Championships last year, so I’m quite optimistic [that] we will win again. I do plan on going to the games, and I’m really excited to see how things are on this side.”
Daniel Hossack, senior biochemical engineering major
“I don’t really go to a lot of the games, but I catch them on TV around the Tate building or MLC. I’m about to enter the lottery for tickets, so I’m excited to see how much I get. I like to go with friends when I can.”
Will Pace, freshman international affairs major
“I’m feeling really good about the upcoming season. We don’t really have too many challenges during the regular season, but I am worried about the SEC championship and going forward into the playoffs. I would not miss the games, so I am definitely going.”
Alexis Adkins, junior computer science major
“I’m very optimistic this year for us. I’m excited to see the stadium full, and I think it would be really cool if we could win again. I just requested tickets for the full season and for Oregon, so I’m trying to go to all the games that I can.”