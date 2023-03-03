The Student Government Association represents the student body at the University of Georgia and advocates for every member of the UGA community. Every spring semester, students vote for their respective college’s senators and executive ticket campaigns.
Senators are the law-making authority of SGA and act in the interest of their own college’s community. Executive ticket campaigns include a president, vice president and treasurer who make broad policies for the entire student body. These branches as well as the judicial branch make up SGA and impact certain parts of student life on campus.
But how much of an effect does student government really have on the UGA community? The effect and approval of legislation varies between each bill. Some programs directly benefit students such as Food for Fines, which waives $50 parking citation from UGA for donating 10 14-ounce canned goods.
The Red & Black asked students at UGA if they had seen a real impact from SGA and what they would like to see from them in the future.
Kamari Ellis, senior public relations major
“[SGA may have] little impact on me directly, but I have seen what they want to do. I feel like sometimes what they want to do isn’t implemented because of the institution we go to.”
Ashlyn Carroll, sophomore journalism major
“I would like [SGA] to connect with students more because it is the Student Government Association. I feel like I know people who were involved with it but that’s just because they were in similar organizations that I do.”
Jocelyn Kirchen, freshman art history major
“I just don’t know really how to interact with the people who are involved in [SGA] to see who I want to support.”
Helen Sorme, sophomore journalism and sociology major
“I don’t know if I’ve seen any impact [from SGA], maybe because I don’t pay attention too much to it, but the [for] elections that were going on last week, I was swayed by majority opinion a little bit.”