On May 14, District Attorney Fani Willis charged former President Donald Trump and several of his allies on racketeering and other conspiracy charges for their efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. While this is not the first time Trump has been indicted, the historic moment is unique for several reasons.
The indictment lists 41 felony counts but only 13 apply to Trump. Some of his former lawyers and staff, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and Rudolph W. Giuliani, were also charged. Earlier indictments have left the co-conspirators as unnamed, but this indictment charged them for their efforts in election meddling.
Some of the charges also require mandatory prison time such as conspiring to solicit a public official to violate the oath of office and first-degree forgery, both mandating a one-year prison sentence. While potentially the most serious charge, prison time is not required for racketeering under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. However, if the judge does impose a prison sentence, it must be at least five years.
The Red & Black asked University of Georgia students their thoughts on the latest Trump indictment and the potential impacts on the future.
Swathi Ramaswamy, a senior computer science and music major
“I would hope that even if [the indictment] didn’t affect his eligibility [to run for president,] it does have an effect on how he is perceived [by voters].”
Shelby Watson, a sophomore journalism and political science major
“I think everyone, no matter what political side you’re on, should be reading up on what’s going on and should be keeping up with this. And not try to fight it, just let the justice system run its course and then at the end, we can go back and analyze what happened.”
Risha Hegde, a senior psychology and biology major
“[Trump] is a citizen of the United States, right? I feel like [he should] get treated like everyone else in the country … We’re all equal. Everyone gets the same punishment.”
Price Anderson, a sophomore public relations and German major
“I think that it’s probably going to create extreme viewpoints, as it always has, anger, upset and polarization … I think it’ll create a sense of distrust among both sides.”