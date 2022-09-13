On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants from the terrorist group al-Qaida attacked the United States. The attacks killed 2,977 people, including the hijackers, and destroyed the World Trade Center along with a portion of the Pentagon. Following the attacks, the U.S. changed: national security policy became “preventative,” Muslim Americans began to face unfair prejudice and biased suspicion and a global, American-led “war on terror” was spurred.
On the 21st anniversary of the attacks, most undergraduate students have no actual recollection of 9/11 and yet are still asked to “never forget” what happened. This new generation of Americans must rely on others’ accounts of 9/11 and form their own perspectives about what occurred that day.
The Red & Black interviewed University of Georgia students about their experience with 9/11 and how it has impacted them.
Cassidy Weston, senior psychology major
“Last year, I went to the [National] September 11 Memorial in New York. It was a really interesting moment because it humanized this whole experience that I’ve heard about my entire life.”
Zoe Schweitzer, freshmen undecided
“As kids, we saw a lot of videos [about 9/11]. We heard our teachers discuss it. Eventually, in our teenage years, we heard people share about the aftermath of it, not just the direct consequences, but how it affected everyone today.”
Kendall Joyner, junior biology major
“It’s difficult – not being born then. The memory lives on through relatives or people who were alive during that time. Everybody says they remember where they were, and it’s really universally true.”
Liliana Guilfoyle, freshmen marketing and entertainment media studies major
“When I was younger, [the day] focused more on the tragedy. Now that we’ve grown up, we have expanded our world views. We understand that it was a terrible event, but more terrible things are happening [because of it]. We are using this one terrible event to justify all the killings and wars.”
Emily Clark, fifth-year applied biotechnology major
“9/11 was the day that my mom found out she was pregnant with me, so she tells me about how she was so terrified [of the future], thinking about all the little kids everywhere who will have to grow up in a world after.”