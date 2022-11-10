On Nov. 9, Gov. Brian Kemp was projected as the winner of the gubernatorial race over challenger Stacey Abrams. Republicans are actually projected to win nearly all state offices in Georgia, including lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general. However, Democrats will still have a chance in Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces a runoff election on Dec. 6 against Herschel Walker.
The 2022 midterm election has been contentious, especially after the overturning of Roe v. Wade and increasing inflation. Both parties were hoping issues like these would charge their respective bases to get out and vote. For some students at the University of Georgia, Kemp winning still came as a surprise despite polling data favoring him.
The Red & Black asked students their thoughts on the results of the 2022 Georgia midterm election and what they think it means for the future of the state.
Christian Aldama, a junior civil engineering major
“I was a little disappointed. I'd have to say, I wish that more of my friends voted. I'm talking to you, you all know who you are, who didn't vote. And don't complain about the election results if you didn't vote, but those that voted and have every right to be outraged about the results.”
Jack Sims, a sophomore business management major
“I would say I was a little surprised at the space between Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp — I figured it'd be a lot closer. And then I'm just interested to see how the runoff will go. Because it seems like there'll be a runoff for the Senate seat. But I don't have very strong political opinions. I just hope whoever wins has the best interest of Georgia and the country in mind.”
Shelby Watson, a freshman journalism major
“I really feel the red wave that everyone was talking about didn’t really happen … I really think that it's shown that Trump isn't as powerful as people originally thought he was, — [the] candidates that he backed really didn't do a good job. And so I feel really confident going into the presidential election and going forward, especially with how progressive Gen Z voters voted that we're going to shift more toward blue.”
Nick Selgrath, a junior entertainment and media studies major
“I drove home, got up at 7 a.m. to vote. It was rough, but I think it's our right … I think that, unfortunately, not enough people our age do exercise that right. And I think if we did then maybe we would have seen a little different outcome in terms of the race for Governor. Brian Kemp winning again was a disappointment, for sure.”
Shreya Singh, a senior economics and international affairs major
“It was kind of shocking, but it was shocking in a good way for the national [attention] because I was expecting a huge red wave [since] that's what the media was saying. But it wasn't as bad as I expected. But I still wanted Stacy to win.”