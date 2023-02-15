For students at the University of Georgia, Valentine’s Day may bring mixed emotions. While those of us in relationships may be frolicking around campus with fresh bouquets, others may be facing the spring semester scaries and worried over an impending midterm. But worry not, whether you are taken or single, there are always ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day, even without others.
The day offers a chance to reflect on all of your past romantic experiences, good and bad, and understand how to work in relationships better. If that’s not something you are up for, instead, focus on self care and make Valentine’s Day into a holiday of relaxation. Feeling social? Get some friends together and share with them how much they mean to you.
To get some more ideas, The Red & Black asked UGA students about their plans for Valentine’s Day and how they keep the most romantic day of the year special.
Kristian Ivey, a junior psychology major
“I love Valentine’s Day because it’s a day that’s just all about love. It could be self love, love for your family, for your friends, your partner.”
Simren Bhatia, a sophomore international business and marketing majors
“For Valentine’s Day, I’m getting take-out with my bestie, and we are going to watch a movie because Gal-entine’s is just as important as Valentine’s.”
Fatime Niane, a junior political science and criminal justice majors
“Valentine’s Day just means spreading love and being positive about everything we are doing.”
Jimmy Kim, a sophomore management information systems major
“Valentine’s is important because… it reminds us that love is everywhere, and we should be celebrating.”
Jessica Lin, a senior public relations and sports management majors
“For Valentine’s Day this year, I’m going to dinner with some of my friends.”