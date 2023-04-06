As I walk through Bolton Dining Commons, trying to decide what I should eat for lunch, I constantly ask myself: What is in this specific dish? Dining Services at the University of Georgia offer a variety of foods for their meal-plan users. While they do provide menu tags that indicate if the foods are vegan, meatless, heart healthy or halal, and provide food allergen information, those indication cards lack the nutrient and contents of the meals themselves.
UGA provides students with dining hall menus through Nutrislice, a website that allows users to “build your plate.” Through the site, students can select the dining hall where they plan to eat and view the menus for the day. However, most of the time, students are so busy during the day that they lack the free time to pre-plan what they will eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
While some dining halls like Bolton provide QR codes for some dishes, I propose that the nutrients and contents of all the meals served in any of the dining halls be provided to students by any means necessary, out of safety and convenience for the students.
The Red & Black asked students about their personal dining hall experiences and whether they think displaying nutritional content information in dining halls is viable and effective.
Parker Allen, a freshman undecided major
“Oftentimes, when I look for the menu tag and nutrient labeling on foods in the dining halls, they’re not easily accessible. So, yes, I definitely feel like having the nutrients and contents listed in the dining halls would help to make good decisions on meals as well provide an easy way to calculate the total meal aspects and macronutrients.”
Prisha Rathore, a freshman biochemistry major
“I feel like having the nutrients and contents labeled above the foods would be very convenient because the only type of meat I eat is chicken and turkey. However, because the icon for meat is the same, if it does not clearly state what type of meat it is, I have to avoid it just in case.”
Daniel Bulos, a fifth-year management and risk management and insurance major
“While I’m not someone who dives deep into the facts behind every single thing that I eat, I feel like it would be nice to get a good idea about what I consume on a daily basis. I think it would be a great help for people to see the contents of food in terms of protein or fat in order to know what to eat or avoid if they chose to pay attention.”
Areeb Khan, a freshman biology major
“Since I only eat halal foods, if the contents of the foods served at the dining halls was given, it would make it a lot easier for me to know which foods I am actually able to eat. I have come pretty close to eating foods that are not halal, and if there was an indication that there was gelatin in the food, this situation would have been avoided.”