As a graduating senior, I have been busy planning and applying for jobs for life post-graduation. But as graduation nears and I look back over my time at the University of Georgia, I can’t help but remember the excitement that grows each spring semester as finals wrapped up and summer break approached.
Since kindergarten, we have all waited year-round for those special two or three months of freedom. But if years of watching “Phineas and Ferb” has taught me anything, it’s that ‘the annual problem for our generation is finding a good way to spend it.’
To get some ideas, The Red & Black asked students how they plan to spend summer break.
Arlyn Santiago, a senior environmental health science major
“I’m graduating this summer, and I start grad school next year, so I’ll be taking a summer class for grad school. And I submitted an application for a research assistantship, so if that works out, cool. If not, I’ll just be free.”
Sarah Andrew, a junior psychology major
“I didn’t get to do any kind of fun senior trip with my best friend [due to COVID-19] — her and I both go here now, she’s my roommate. So, we’re hoping to actually do something now finally since COVID is kind of settled down, so we’re thinking of going to Puerto Rico and just have fun.”
Frankie Gonzalez, a freshman pharmaceutical sciences major
“I’m taking summer classes online; I’m taking pre-calc over the summer [and] working over summer at a pharmacy, so that’s cool.”
Andrew Vance, a freshman linguistics major
“Right after finals, I think I’m going to a chapter focus week for InterVarsity. And then I’m gonna do a work week for five days after that, and then to Jamaica for a mission trip. And then to the Lake with my family and maybe Mexico if my mom lets me.”