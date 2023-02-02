During the early 20th century, some students at historically Black colleges and universities established nine Greek life organizations. These sororities and fraternities make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council, or the “Divine Nine.” While each organization has unique values, members share the common goal of uplifting the Black community.
The University of Georgia currently is home to six chapters of the NPHC, including Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.; Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.
The NPHC promotes the development of its members through various service projects, educational seminars and social activities. Its primary purpose continues to be community awareness and action. Many prominent alums have been a part of the NPHC, such as Dr. Hamilton Holmes, Charlayne Hunter-Gault and Mary Frances Early.
In 1969, Alpha Phi Alpha became the first member of the NPHC to establish a chapter at UGA. Over 50 years later, UGA commemorated all nine chapters of the NPHC with markers on the West Lawn of the Tate Student Center. On Jan. 13, members of Delta Sigma Theta celebrated their 110th national founding at Howard University.
The Red & Black asked members of NPHC sororities and fraternities about their experiences in the organizations and what they wished other students understood about NPHC.
Benn-Alpha Eno, a junior computer science major
Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.
“NPHC organizations are lifetime commitments, so do your research [and] talk to each of our members because we all committed for a reason. We all have various reasons: some of us join for the brotherhood or sisterhood, some of us join for the service, some of us join for networking.”
Siham Ahmed, a senior health promotion major
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.
“Coming to UGA was a huge shift for me, but then joining my sorority as a junior in college really helped me realize that I was meant to be here … Joining Sigma Gamma Rho showed me that I could have a sisterhood here, and we’re just so unique and different. However, we all add our differences together and create something beautiful.”
Rankin Odister, a sophomore data science major
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
“My fraternity means a brotherhood, a scholarship, people striving for excellence … An Omega [Psi Phi] man is someone who strives for excellence, is a brother’s keeper, someone who is constantly raising the bar.”
Anaya Mark, a junior communication sciences and disorders and Spanish majors
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.
“To me, [Sigma Gamma Rho] is the epitome of a strong community. It is truly a sisterhood. As people who are creating more spaces for those who are not represented before us, we are never going to tell you that you cannot be a part of [the NPHC]. We are much more inclusive than people think we are.”