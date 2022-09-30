From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, the United States celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month. The month starts mid-September because it marks the independence of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Also, Mexico, Chile and Belize celebrate their independence days on Sept. 16, 18 and 23, respectively. The observation celebrates the impact that generations of Latinx and Hispanic Americans have had on the nation and its culture.
But what does the word “Hispanic” really mean? While some Americans may believe that Hispanic and Latinx mean the same thing, Hispanic and Latinx should never be used interchangeably. According to the Pew Research Center, Hispanic refers to anyone from Spain or a Spanish-speaking region while Latinx refers to anyone whose nationality originates in Latin America.
By these definitions, Spaniards would be considered Hispanic but not Latinx while Brazilians would be Latinx but not Hispanic. However, there are many nationalities that overlap both definitions such as Mexican, Panamanian and Bolivian.
The Red & Black asked Hispanic and Latinx students at the University of Georgia about their thoughts on the terminology surrounding their identities and how they personally identify themselves.
Regina Espinosa, a Mexican fourth-year biochemical engineering major
“I do identify more as Mexican, but since coming to the [United] States and being around other people from other Spanish-speaking countries, I’ll just say ‘I’m Latina’ because there’s a [greater] sense of community.”
Cristina Madera, a Puerto Rican fourth-year electrical engineering major
“I was born in the [United] States, but my family was born in Puerto Rico, and all of my family is still over there. I do identify as Hispanic and Latina, but … if somebody asked me ‘Where are you from?,’ I’m probably going to say that I’m Puerto Rican, not just Hispanic or Latina.”
Gloria Correa, a Panamanian graduate law student
“If [I] find a Latino, Hispanic or Latinx [person], [I] automatically feel closer to home because, while our food varies, we share the same music, the same [children’s] TV shows and famous telenovelas. We also share negative experiences [such as] living under dictatorships and our social and political issues.”
Harim Echalar, a Bolivian senior economics major
“I do see a problem with [the word] ‘Latinx’ because in Spanish, if you refer to an overall group, you would use an ‘e’ or ‘o’ ... If we want to be consistent, we would have to add an ‘x’ to everything that we use. I feel like it just kind of messes up the language.”