Former President Donald Trump was indicted by a New York City grand jury on March 30, becoming the first former president to face criminal charges. While the exact charges are unknown due to being sealed, Trump allegedly faces more than 30 counts related to document fraud, according to NBC. Prosecutors have been coordinating with Trump’s defense team for his surrender, which is expected to happen next Tuesday.
District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating Trump over his involvement with porn actor Stormy Daniels and potentially using hush money to cover this up during the 2016 presidential election. However, Trump released a statement, dismissing the indictment as “political persecution” and “election interference at the highest level.”
This comes a month after a special grand jury recommended indictments of Trump in Georgia, relating to possible election interference after the 2020 presidential election. But special grand juries do not have full indictment powers in Georgia, so District Attorney Fani Willis, who has been leading the investigation, will have to decide which charges to actually bring against Trump before a regular grand jury.
The Red & Black asked students at the University of Georgia their thoughts on the first criminal indictment of a former president and what they think it means for his 2024 presidential run.
Teaghan Ciesco, a freshman psychology and criminal justice major
“If he’s going to jail for something that normal, everyday person would go to jail for, then he deserves it. I think [the indictment] should definitely [affect his 2024 candidacy] definitely.”
Joshua Garofalo, a sophomore marketing major with a new media certificate
“If he runs again, of course, [the indictment] won’t look good. He has a pretty strong following. We’ll see what happens, but I think that will definitely ruin his chances. We need a better representative.”
Maham Moti, a junior intended criminal justice and political science major
“I wouldn’t say I’m necessarily happy about it because I know that it does affect if he runs again… Even if he does run again, he probably won’t have as many people supporting him as he did before.”
Emmy Clemons, a junior psychology major
“I think [the indictment] will affect him, and I think it should affect him because everything that has happened is horrible.”