With the overwhelming change that college brings to your life, one aspect that can either make or break your experience is having a roommate. College roommates have the potential to be “built-in best friends,” but they can also be someone you never speak to again after move-out day.
Though I have had the experience of living with fantastic roommates that I know will be a part of my life following my time at the University of Georgia, I have also lived with bad roommates, where even so much as cooking in the kitchen at the same time was indescribably awkward.
Nonetheless, having both amazing and difficult roommates helped me understand the dynamics of living with other people and what helps to shape the ideal roommate to best friend scenario.
The basics
The basics of being a decent roommate entail cleaning up after yourself, being respectful of each other’s personal space and understanding boundaries. One of the biggest struggles in getting used to having roommates is getting used to their habits and preferences regarding cleanliness and routine. Remember, communication is key — talking about these things helps in the long run!
Truly get to know your roommate
Talk about things other than the typical icebreakers — hometown, major, etc. Ask them about their hobbies or their favorite musical artist. Send them a funny TikTok — sharing your sense of humor and interests with your roommate can alleviate any initial awkwardness during your first couple weeks of living together.
Get out of the house
Go to the Athens Farmers Market, visit Bear Hollow Zoo or the UGA State Botanical Garden. Try different coffee shops or bubble tea places downtown. Making an effort to do things with your roommate speaks volumes — and sometimes, fun traditions arise out of little outings like these.
Spruce up your living space together
Whether it’s rummaging through the dollar section at Target for cute home decor, decorating for the holidays or doing fun little crafts together, making your living space more inviting encourages hang outs with friends/hallmates — or just quality time as roommates.
Embrace living in the Classic City
Some of my fondest experiences with my roommates have been exploring everything that UGA has to offer. Partake in some of UGA’s most beloved traditions with your roommate, whether it’s ringing the Chapel Bell after the first day of classes, attending an exciting football game, jumping in Herty Fountain or Snellebrating after a long night of studying for finals together in the Main Library.