There has been an outbreak of a strain of coronavirus that began in China and has since spread to other parts of the world, including the U.S. As of Jan. 26, there were at least five cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. All five of the patients had traveled to Wuhan, China.
The Red & Black asked University of Georgia students how they feel about the outbreak and if it has affected them or their plans.
Nicole Boutdara is a senior economics major.
“I’m not exactly worried … Although maybe I should [be worried] because I don’t know the extent of how bad [the outbreak] is. But, I’ve been taking a little bit of preventative measures – just being more careful.”
Ben Pfeifer is a junior finance major.
“From everything I can tell, it’s predominantly people who have gone to China directly or in an airport around a flight coming in from China. So, I’ve got no travel plans or anything. I’m not taking any serious precautions unless I have more reason too. I’m not too worried about it, but it sounds bad where it is.”
Melanie Datt is a sophomore pre-pharmacy student.
“Well, I’m always pretty careful in terms of germs, I would say. I wash my hands really frequently, use hand sanitizer … I think it’s going to be a bigger problem once it starts to spread more in the U.S. It’s definitely a problem in China right now.”
Sreekar Kanaparti is a sophomore biology major.
“If anything, the precautions take most priority at this point. To stay clean and safe. To maintain a healthy environment so that nothing can happen. And be educated on the virus because I know that there’s been cases in the United States … We just got to be aware of it.”
William Cook is a sophomore civil engineering major.
“[The outbreak] hasn’t really affected me too much … I’m not super worried about it … They’re saying it’s starting to spread a lot faster in China now, so it seems pretty contagious. So if more people are getting infected with it in the United States, then there might be cause to worry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.