College should be a chance to explore and engage with different political ideas and ideologies. For this to occur, differing political beliefs must be respected in classroom discussions. The Red & Black decided to ask University of Georgia students if they believe classes allow for a free exchange of ideas.
Ishan Vaish is a sophomore biochemistry and molecular biology and psychology double major.
“Kind of. I mean, if someone, for example, was to say something like ‘global warming is not real’ and I guess if we’re going to associate that with a more conservative stance, then I feel like a science teacher would not appreciate that comment being made. But I don’t think those comments are usually made in my classes anyways. [So] I would say, for the most part, yes [different political views are accepted].”
Philip Schroeder is a freshman biochemistry and molecular biology major.
“When [different political ideas and viewpoints] do come up, yes. One of the classes where it mainly comes up is my multicultural literature class. There are some things which tend to hit politically-charged ideas, but it does … seem [respectful] towards our ideas. I do make an intentional effort to try and challenge things if there is one idea that seems to be omnipresent … when I do, there isn’t really any adverse reaction, and it usually tends to be a good conversation point.”
Collin Walker is a junior agricultural and applied economics major.
“I think in class [different political beliefs] are respected. Outside of class, I don’t think people respect them as much, but I think in class they’re respected just because that’s class etiquette … If you wore a [Make America Great Again] hat around, people would hate that … But in class, they’re very respected. I’ve never seen any sort of political argument go on that’s disrespectful toward anybody.”
Robert Arteaga is a junior management information systems major.
“I think we tolerate peoples’ ideas. We’re pretty open with that … I have friends — they have different political ideas, but they still are friends. There is no problem with it among each other.”
Alexis Kalu is a junior chemistry major.
“Yeah, I feel like UGA in its entirety is a good mix of political party affiliations and ideologies. People are comfortable saying how they truly feel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.