Last Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs football team was upset by the South Carolina Gamecocks in a tight 20-17 affair in double overtime. The loss was the Bulldogs’ first of the season and their first at home since a loss to Georgia Tech in 2016. Following the loss, the Bulldogs are 5-1 and fell from No. 3 to No. 10 in the latest AP Poll.
Now halfway through the regular season, The Red & Black decided to ask students their thoughts on the team and its performance.
Cassie Stancil is a freshman international affairs major.
“We can do a better job of play calling. I think we definitely saw our weaknesses up against South Carolina because we all thought that was going to be an easy game … We can run the ball, but I think we need to get [quarterback] Jake [Fromm] more comfortable with his abilities … Once we get up into bigger teams, I think that we’re not going to be able to just run the ball like we normally do. I’m pretty confident with where we’re going … A loss is definitely going to help us down the road because everyone needs adversity to get better.”
Renato Leon is a junior biology major.
“I think there’s a lot of people blaming individuals for our loss. You know, you hear a lot about Jake Fromm, you hear a lot about [coach] Kirby [Smart], you hear a lot about [kicker] Rodrigo [Blankenship], and I honestly think this was a reality check. Obviously, there were individual players like Jake Fromm who didn’t perform as well as they usually do. I really think it was a big, collective effort. And I just think we as a team could’ve and should’ve definitely done way better against an unranked team.”
Jack Green is a freshman who has not decided on a major.
“We’re not playing as best as we can play. I feel like we’re playing down to our opponents. South Carolina really was not that good of a team. I feel like there’s poor play calling. The remainder of the schedule’s pretty tough. Texas A&M, Auburn. They’re all really good opponents … Offensively, we’re not utilizing the players effectively. Last game, I feel like we didn’t utilize [running back D’Andre] Swift enough.”
Taylor Reed is a junior human development and family science major.
“There’s always a silver lining in that we can come back from [a loss]. We just have to kind of understand our place in that we are a beatable team. So it will help us further in the season.”
Philip McManus is a senior advertising major.
“I just think they’re doing really good right now, but it was surprising that South Carolina was able to beat UGA.”
