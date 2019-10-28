The Georgia-Florida is a rivalry steeped in tradition. Unlike most series, the annual series has taken place on a neutral field in Jacksonville, Florida. It will stay that way in the near future because the city and schools have just reached a contract to keep the game in Jacksonville through 2023.
As this season’s Georgia-Florida game rapidly approaches, The Red & Black asked UGA students how they felt about keeping the game in Jacksonville.
Aaron Court is a junior finance major.
“It’s obviously a big tradition to go St. Simons and then to Jacksonville for a lot of people, so I think it depends on who you are. Me, personally, I don’t usually make the trip, so I think it would be cool to see the game here in Athens. I just think it’s more accessible to more people to be able to buy the ticket in the $60 package rather than going out and spending however much it is to get it as an individual ticket. But it’s a tradition, and I think it’s a fun one that people enjoy.”
Drehanna Smith is a freshman communications studies major.
“As a student, I feel like it’s okay if it’s over there [in Florida] just because of traffic … You don’t want safety issues. But at the same time, I do see how UGA could benefit from that because of the revenue that would come in from that huge game in the Athens area.”
Trevor Williams is a freshman business management major.
“I support it just because I grew up in Brunswick, Georgia, St. Simons … so it [the Georgia-Florida game] was really close to me. It’s only an hour away from where I live … I wouldn’t be hurt if they moved it to other places just to make it easier for some fans to get to it … Especially if you live in North Georgia, that’s a long way to go, all the way to Florida, just for a game.”
Timothy Chapman is a sophomore management major.
“I fully support that … Having it in Jacksonville just provides a really cool opportunity for all the students to be able to drive down to St. Simons and hang out … And I’ve gone the past few years, and it’s really been fun and exciting, and I wouldn’t want to see that tradition change.”
Hannah Reuther is a sophomore genetics major.
“I support that. I went last year and had so much fun. I loved it. I also have friends in Jacksonville, and I had a great time last time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.