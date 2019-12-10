As final exam season rolls through, University of Georgia students are frantically trying to review everything they need for their tests. The university gives students a reading day to prepare for exams, but some schools like Harvard University give their students a whole week to study. The Red & Black decided to ask UGA students whether they would prefer a longer reading period or like the current system.
Janet Miller is a junior cellular biology major.
“I would definitely prefer a longer [study period] just because of the fact that I am a [science, technology, engineering and math] major, and I have a lot of science classes. And it’s a lot to compact in just a couple [of] days.”
Kaitlyn Catapano is a sophomore health promotion major.
“I like it as it is because it means we finish our finals sooner. I think having Thanksgiving at the end of November and then just a few days of classes before starting reading day and then finals was really helpful. I wouldn’t want to have a whole week off to study because that would just prolong our semester.”
Manmitha Neelam is a junior management information systems major.
“I don’t really mind the current system … Currently, I’m an MIS major, and I feel like the finals and the projects and teachers, they all make it so that we have enough time between the end of the classes and right now to study … I wouldn’t want an extra week of school that would add to it.”
John Adams is a senior biochemistry and molecular biology and psychology double major.
“A week wouldn’t hurt. I don’t know how productive the week would be though, so it’s hard to say … it might push people getting back home later for Christmas which could be a problem especially for people that work in-state and had to fly … I don’t know that I see a lot of benefits. I think a lot of people would just procrastinate until the end.”
Will Evans is a junior international affairs major.
“I don’t think I’d want a whole week, but I think it would be good to have more than just one day. Maybe have Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday [in class], and then maybe have the rest as kind of a dead week.”
