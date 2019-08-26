Last week, the University of Georgia awarded students football tickets for the 2019-2020 football season. Ticket requests are sorted based on the number of credit hours earned with first-year students having the highest chance of receiving the highest chance, followed by those with more credit hours. However, with home games against highly-anticipated opponents like Notre Dame and Texas A&M, there are sure to be many students unable to get all the tickets they want.
The thrill or anguish of the received packages still fresh, we asked students what they thought about the ticket application process.
Layla Contreras is a freshman business major.
Package: Full Home Season Package
Do you believe the ticket application process is fair?
“I think it’s awesome how UGA allows undergraduates to get first pick on the season tickets. I think it’s completely fair because we are kind of new, and we’re new to this experience, and a lot of us are really excited, and it’s just great to have this opportunity.”
Is there anything you would do to improve the application process?
“Maybe an easier online process and more reminders because I think some of my friends have missed out on the application process.”
Lauren Ward is a sophomore fisheries and wildlife double major.
Package: Full Home Season Package
Do you believe the ticket application process is fair?
“I think they’re probably doing it in the most efficient way possible. Especially with the amount of students that are looking for tickets, I don’t think there’s probably way they could physically do it without an online registration system. As far as outcomes, I always know that there’s a lot more people that want tickets than they can give out, but I don’t really see that there’s any remedy to that necessarily. It’s just kind of the downside that has to happen.”
Is there anything you would do to improve the application process?
“I know there’s a priority as far as grade level who gets tickets first, but I would probably also take into account when people applied — earlier versus later — so it’s kind of more on a first-come, first-served kind of basis.”
Mehul Patel is a junior health promotion major?
Package: Full Home Season Package
Do you believe the ticket application process is fair?
“Well, the application is fine. I don't know about choosing what to give to students. I don’t know if that’s really that fair because I’ve heard a lot of problems with it, especially this year. I’m pretty sure some seniors didn’t even get it. And usually seniors should probably get priority since they’re graduating and it’s their last year. And even some juniors. I don’t get it. I don’t know what they really base it off usually, but some of my friends that are juniors [did not get full season tickets] and then some are sophomores [got full season tickets].
Is there anything you would do to improve the application process?
“I think that [how priority is given] is the biggest problem. I feel like choosing [who gets what package] should be better.”
Adiyah Warner is a sophomore exercise and sports science major.
Package: Notre Dame, Kentucky, and Missouri
Do you believe the ticket application process is fair?
“I just feel like it’s weird and random. I know they say it’s supposed to be by credit hours, but I know a lot of people who have had more credit hours and gotten half or less credit hours and gotten the full package. So I just feel like it’s weird. I don’t know if it’s fair.”
Is there anything you would do to improve the application process?
“I don’t know the exact algorithm they use, but I just feel like if we could maybe see that people with the same amount of credit hours are getting the same ticket packages. Some of my friends both had 70 credit hours, and one got half and one got the full [season package].”
Preston Martin is a senior accounting major.
Package: Full Home Season Package
Do you believe the ticket application process is fair?
“Every year it gets stricter because now they decreased the number of strikes that you get. So they’re trying to crack down on fairness. When people can’t go to a game, they need to donate it, and I think that’s a good idea, but a lot of people will end up selling it on the side. So it’s still kind of hard for the football program to catch those people. So that’s the tough part. But it is safer than using paper tickets like they did in the past.”
Is there anything you would do to improve the application process?
“I think they should give you more time. If you have a half package and say you want to go to the Notre Dame game and enter into the lottery to get tickets, I think they should do that a little bit earlier. That way people aren’t finding out the Friday before the game tomorrow that they don’t get a ticket or they do get a ticket. So maybe like a week earlier That way people can prepare so that if they don’t get a ticket they can buy one off Ticketmaster.”
